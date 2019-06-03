TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
CREDIT: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on credit improvement. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
WEDNESDAY
LEGAL HELP FOR VETERANS: The S.C. Attorney General’s Veterans, Active & Reserve Legal OutReach Program, in partnership with Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services and the Charleston School of Law, hold a free legal clinic for military veterans, members of the reserves and active-duty military. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., Charleston. For appointments, call 843-853-6456. Go to www.SCVALOR.com or call 803-734-0929 for other details.
FLOODING FORUM: Lowcountry Local First holds a workshop, "Storms & Flooding: Is Your Business Prepared?" 5:30-7 p.m. Local Works, 1630-2 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Scott Cave of Atlantic Business Continuity Services; Heather Pierce of Green Door Co.; Cheryl Smithem of Charleston PR & Design; and Sarah Williams-Scalise of Blueprint Insurance Group Inc. Free for members; $15 for others. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
MARKETING WORKSHOP: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on developing a marketing plan. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
THURSDAY
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents and the S.C. Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 .a.m- 3 p.m. First Citizens Bank, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Free. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ to register.
SATURDAY
HOMEBUYING BASICS: Increasing Hope Financial Training Center holds a workshop, “Homebuying 101.” 10- a.m.-noon. 1551 Remount Road. North Charleston. Free. Go to www.increasinghope.org or call 843-225-4343 to register.
JUNE 12
BUYING A BUSINESS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a roundtable on the basics for buying a business. 8-9 a.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org for details.
JUNE 13
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on budgeting and money management, “Making Ends Meet.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 15
HOME-BUYING BASICS: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop for first-time home buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 20
SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Financing a Small Business." 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Services Building County Council Chambers 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $25. Go to https://www.scsbdc.com/ for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.
JUNE 27
HOMEOWNERSHIP 101: Origin SC holds a personal finance workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m.. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free; registration required. Go to www.originsc.org/classes or call 843-735-7802 for details.