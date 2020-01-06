TUESDAY
DISASTER GRANTS: The S.C. Disaster Recovery Office holds a public hearing about the status of community development block grant mitigation funding from U.S. Housing and Urban Development and activities to lessen the impact of future disasters, including infrastructure projects and housing buyouts. 6-7 p.m. Trident Technical College’s Palmer Campus, 66 Columbus St., Charleston. Go to www.scdr.sc.gov or email DROMitigation@admin.sc.gov for details.
WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY COMMITTEE: The city of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
S.C. AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina International Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Drive, Greenville. $5-$7. Go to https://southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 14
BIDDING ON CONTRACTS: The Charleston County Contracts and Procurement Department kicks off a free 12-part course on the basics of contract bidding for small business owners. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday through Feb. 20. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2S8XXwo for details.
JAN. 15
REGIONAL ECONOMIC SCORECARD: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Council Chambers, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speakers are Jacki Renegar and Becky Ford of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. Topic: The 2019-2020 Regional Economic Scorecard. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 17
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual economic forecast for the new year. 9 a.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Frank Rainwater, executive director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, and Bruce Yandle, dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Science and adjunct professor of economics at George Mason University. $50 for members; $60 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JAN. 21
HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY GALA: The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association holds its 67th annual industry gala and awards ceremony. 6 p.m. Embassy Suites Airport Charleston Convention Center Hotel, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. $150 for members; $250 for others. Go to www.scrla.org for details.
JAN. 23
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JAN. 24-26
BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details.
JAN. 30
SUMMERVILLE CHAMBER AWARDS: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards event. 6-9 p.m. The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 31
USC ENTREPRENEURSHIP FORUM: The McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina and Young America's Foundation hold the third annual McNair Entrepreneurship Showcase. 2-5 p.m. The Senate, 1022 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media and a onetime U.S. presidential candidate. Free. Go to mcnairshowcase2020.eventbrite.com to register.
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FEB. 6
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 7th annual Good Business Summit. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. $105-$320. Go to https://lowcountrylocalfirst.org/ for details.
FEB. 27
WOMENS SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.