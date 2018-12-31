THURSDAY
BUSINESS PRIMER: Charleston County Public Library and the local chapter of SCORE hold a workshop, "Ready to Start a Business?" 6-7:45 p.m. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Call 843-805-6950 for details.
JAN. 10
LABOR LAW UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Education and Workforce Development Division and the Dorchester County Industrial Council meet. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Ben Glass, an attorney with Ogletree Denkins. Topic: "Labor Law Updates." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 11-13
SC AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina Inernational Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Ave., Greenville. Go to www.southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 14
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JAN. 17
RURAL BUSINESS EXPO: The U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Small Business Development Center and SCORE hold the “Rural Strong Business Resource Expo.” 8:30 a.m.-noon. Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2R13Lb5 for details.
JAN. 18
BUSINESS LOANS: The U.S. Small Business Administration and the City of Charleston Business & Neighborhood Services division holds a free brown-bag lunch-and-learn, “Are You Lender Ready?” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2 George St., Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://bit.ly/2LldAeL for details.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
JAN. 26
FINANCIAL RESOURCES: Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women hold a financial resource seminar. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. College of Charleston-North Campus, 3800 Paramount Road, North Charleston. Topics include heirs’ property, savings, credit repair, investing and retirement. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2LAKJDf to register.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.