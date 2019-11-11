TUESDAY
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The city of Charleston's West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road.
THURSDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
SATURDAY
FOR HOMEBUYERS: Origin SC holds a workshop for first-time homebuyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. $10. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
NOV. 18
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Dorchester County holds its annual sale of properties with delinquent tax bills. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Willie R. Davis Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St., St. George. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and subsequent days. Go to DorchesterCountySC.gov/Delinquent for details.
NOV. 20
S.C. DOT UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly “Morning Power Hour.” 7:30-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Robby Robbins, S.C. Department of Transportation highway commissioner for District 1. Topic: “SCDOT 2019 Update.” Free. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org for details.
NOV. 20-21
CHAMBER SUMMIT: The S.C. Chamber of Commerce holds its 40th annual summit. Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms. $250-$300. Sessions include a 2020 economic update from economist Joey Von Nessen of the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business. Go to https://www.scchamber.net/events for details.
NOV. 21
BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE: The U.S. Small Business Administration, the S.C. Small Business Development Center and Charleston County's Office of Business Opportunities hold a roundtable discussion, "Overcoming the Challenges of Growing Your Business." 10 a.m.-2 p.m. SouthStar Capital, 840 Lowcountry Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/343vgnj to register.
BLS CHIEF: The Citadel Baker School of Business holds a presentation by William Beach, commissioner of the the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. 9:30 a.m., Bond Hall 165. Free.
INS AND OUTS OF OWNING A HOME: Origin SC holds a workshop, “Introduction to Homeownership.” 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-735-7802 for details.
DEC. 3
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Register by Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.