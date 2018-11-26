TUESDAY
ACCOUNTING OVERVIEW: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds an accounting overview for small businesses. 6-7:45 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Topics include financial statements, cash flow management, using Quickbooks, and tax reporting basics. Scheduled speaker is Joe Hinske of Legare Bailey Hinske LLC. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
SUMMERVILLE PARKWAY UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Joe Riley, engineering project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation. Topic: Update on the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project.
GREENBELT FUNDING: Charleston County Government holds a workshop on applying for funding from its $20 million Greenbelt program for rural and urban projects. 9-11 a.m. Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Go to greenbelt.charlestoncounty.org for details.
THURSDAY
SALUTE TO BUSINESS: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual 'Salute to Business & Industry." Noon. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston/ $50 for members; $65 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
SATURDAY
EASTSIDE JOB EXPO: The City of Charleston, the Charleston Housing Authority, the Eastside Community Development Corporation and M. B. Kahn Construction Co hold the Eastside Community Job Expo to fill temporary and permanent positions in construction, hospitality and the Charleston Police Department, as well as workshops on resume writing and expungement process information. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., Charleston. Free. Call 843-579-7530 for details.
DEC. 3
MCCONNELL PARKWAY WIDENING: Charleston County Government holds an open-house-format public meeting to discuss the proposed widening of the Glenn McConnell Parkway between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive in West Ashley. 5-7 p.m. West Ashley High School, 4060 West Wildcat Blvd.between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. Go to http://roads.charlestoncounty.org or call 843-202-6140 for more details.
DEC. 4
STATE OF SUMMERVILLE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Summerville town administrator Colin Martin. Topic: “2019 State of the Town and Budget Review.” Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
USC ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 38th annual Economic Outlook Conference. Theme: “After a Decade of Expansion, What’s Next for the U.S. and South Carolina Economy?” Noon-4 p.m. USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. Scheduled speakers include state treasurer Curtis Loftis, former Gov. Jim Hodges and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. $75. Go to https://bit.ly/2RObvKo for details.
HWY. 176 WIDENING UPDATE: Berkeley County Government holds a drop-in format public meeting on the proposed 4.7-mile widening of U.S. Highway 176 from U.S. Highway 17A to the new Nexton Parkway intersection. 4-8 p.m. Cane Bay Elementary School, 1247 Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.
DEC. 5
SUMMERVILLE TOURISM: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. 200 S. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Summerville tourism director Tina Zimmerman. Topic: "Summerville — At The Heart of It All." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
WEST ASHLEY INTERSECTION PROJECT: Charleston County Government holds a drop-in open house about planned intersection improvements at Sam Rittenberg Bouelvard and Old Towne Road in West Ashley. 5:30- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 1293 Orange Grove Road Go to www.sc7andsc171intersection.com or call 843-202-6140 for details.
DEC. 6
HIRING WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Hiring and Planning for 2019.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Billie Attaway. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
DEC. 11
COMMUNICATIONS TRAINING: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a Dale Carnegie workshop, "Communications Training for Front Line Managers and Team Leaders." 9 a.m. Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2435 Elms Center Road, North Charleston. Free. Free. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org to register.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston.