SC business calendar

TODAY-WEDNESDAY
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN: The City of North Charleston holds three public information meetings to solicit input about its comprehensive plan, PRIME North Charleston. 5-7 p.m. Miner Crosby Community Center, 3901 Paramount Drive on Monday; Gussie Greene Community Center, 2008 Success St., on Tuesday; North Charleston Athletic Center, 5794 Casper Padgett Way, on Wednesday. Elements of the plan include population changes, economics, housing, land uses and transportation.Go to www.primenorthcharleston.com for details.
TUESDAY
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Financing Your Business" 6-8 p.m. Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Cindi Rourk, director of business development with the LDC. $20. Go to https://conta.cc/36SIYu1 to register.
WEDNESDAY
FOCUS ON GERMANY: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds an international luncheon forum, “Dynamic Local German Company Rising: KION North America.” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Halls Signature Events, 4 Faber St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Vincent Halma, KION’s president and CEO. $45. Reservations required. Go to https://waccharleston.org/ for details.
HOSPITALITY JOB FAIR: The Lowcountry Hospitality Association holds a hospitality-only job fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. More than 60 employers from the hotel and the food-and-beverage industries will be represented. Free. go to www.chshospitalityworks.com for details.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Automotive Summit. Hyatt Regency, 220 N. Main St. Greenville. $100-$495. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
THURSDAY
WOMEN'S SUMMIT: The College of Charleston School of Business holds its inaugural Women for Women Summit. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District, 560 King St. Scheduled speakers include former South Carolina governor and ex-U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America. $125. Go to w4w.cofc.edu for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on the homeownership process. 6-8 p.m. 222 Trolley Road, Summerville. Free. Go to https://originsc.org/ for details.
MARCH 2
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
MARCH 3
ADAM SMITH WEEK TALK: The College of Charleston Center for Public Choice & Market Process and the American Institute for Economic Research's Bastiat Society hold a talk as part of the center's annual "Adam Smith Week." 6-7 p.m. School of Business, 5 Liberty St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is economics professor Maria Paganelli of Trinity University. Topic: "Adam Smith and the Virtue of Punctuality." Free. Go to https://conta.cc/2uUmlsc to register.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on improving credit. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes for details.
MARCH 4
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Trident Technical College Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. $115; members only. Go to www.charlestonchamber.org for details.
MUSC FLOOD PLAN UPDATE: The Medical University of South Carolina holds an update on its preparations to better withstand and recover from flooding events on and around its campus on the west side of the Charleston peninsula. 1 p.m. Drug Discovery Building, 70 President St. Scheduled speakers are MUSC sustainability manager Christine von Kolnitz and Charleston Medical District Greenway director Dennis Frazier. Go to https://bit.ly/2Vah62m for details.
MARCH 5
CREATING PITCH DECKS: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Write Business Plans and Create Pitch Decks." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Darrell Jones, area director for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MARCH 19
MARKETING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Creating an Effective Marketing Program for a Small Business." 9-11 a.m.. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jm Wetzel, business consultant for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
APRIL 16-17
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FORUM: The Citadel Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business holds its annual Directors' Institute. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., Charleston. Schedule keynote speaker is Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Go to ??? for details.
APRIL 22-24
MANUFACTURING MEET UP: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its 2020 annual meeting. Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. $375-$525. Go to https://myscma.com for details.