SC business calendar

TUESDAY
GRANT PROPOSALS: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 66 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Denise Ciccarelli and Andi Judt, executive director and assistant director for corporate and foundation relations at the College of Charleston. Topic: "The General Elements of a Grant Proposal and How to Write it Successfully." Free and open to anyone interested in the grants process. Contact Carolyn Lackey at 843-452-4492 or carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
WEDNESDAY
AIR EXPO UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour. 7:30-9 a.m. Charleston Southern University's Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Lt. Col Lloyd Richardson and Donna Basnett. Topic: "2020 Air Expo — Joint Base Charleston." Free. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, "Writing Your Business Plan." 6 p.m. Trident Technical College's Mount Pleasant campus, 1125 John Dilligard Lane. $10. Go to https://conta.cc/3aHlbzM to register
THURSDAY
MARKETING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Creating an Effective Marketing Program for a Small Business." 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wetzel, business consultant for the SBDC. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SATURDAY
SC HEMP FARMING: The S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs holds a free informational session on growing industrial hemp in South Carolina, inlcuding the application process for growers and financial resources. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. South Carolina State University, Belcher Hall, 300 College St. NE, Orangeburg. Go to cmahempfarming2020.eventbrite.com or call 803-333-9621 for details.
MARCH 24 & 26
I-526 MEETINGS: The S.C. Department of Transportation holds two open-house-style information meetings from 5-7 p.m. about the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. R.L. Jones Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant on March 24; Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston on March 26. No formal presentations are scheduled. Go to 526LowcountryCorridor.com or email info@526LowcountryCorridor.com for details.
MARCH 26
HARLEYVILLE PLAN: The Town of Harleyville and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments provide a public overview of the 10-month 2020 comprehensive planning process for the town, which will incorporate population, housing, land use, economic development, community facilities, cultural and natural resources, and transportation. 7-8:30 p.m. Harleyville Community Center. 163 S. Railroad Ave.
MARCH 30
MCCLELLANVILLE PLAN: The Town of McClellanville and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments provide a public overview of the 2020 comprehensive planning process for the town, including breakout sessions with project leaders. 6-7:30 p.m. McClellanville Town Hall, 405 Pinckney St.
APRIL 6
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Charleston County Historic Courthouse, 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
APRIL 16-17
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FORUM: The Citadel Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business holds its annual Directors' Institute. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., Charleston. Schedule keynote speaker is Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Go to https://bit.ly/2VQWAEj for details.
APRIL 22-24
AUTO SUMMIT: The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance holds its 2020 annual meeting. Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. $375-$525. Go to https://myscma.com for details.
APRIL 29
SC FORESTRY SUMMIT: Clemson Cooperative Extension is offering its 15th annual forestry meeting, “Growing our Future,” for landowners, foresters and others. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. T&S Farms, 3500 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. $10-$80. Registration deadline is April 24. Call 803-840-6124 or email rbean@clemson.edu for details.
MAY 13
DISASTER PREP: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop for businesses on disaster preparedness. 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Free; registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.