TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TODAY & WED.
CHARLESTON PLASTIC ORDINANCE: The City of Charleston sustainability division holds two free workshops to provide businesses with resources related to the single-use plastic ordinance that goes into effect Jan. 1. 10-11 a.m. Monday at 423 King St.; 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at 1630-2 Meeting St. Registration requested; space is limited. The workshops will include information on free business signage and a review of the ordinance. Go to https://bit.ly/32F5o0D to register or to www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic for more details.
TUESDAY
MAYBANK AT MAIN ZONING: The Charleston County and City of Charleston planning departments hold the final James Island public workshop on the proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road overlay zoning districts. 6-7:30 p.m. Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yc4337yd for details.
TUESDAY-THURS.
S.C. LIFE SCIENCES SUMMIT: SCBIO holds its annual life-sciences industry conference. Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main St., Greenville. Theme is, “Ignite the Future.” Go to https://www.scbio.org/ for registration fees and other details.
WEDNESDAY
DORCHESTER COUNTY RAIL UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Business and Community Development Division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Topic: "Norfolk Southern Railway — Future of Rail in Dorchester County." Scheduled speaker is Brian Gwin, South Carolina industrial development manager for Norfolk Southern. Go to https://bit.ly/2BviAct to register.
TRANSPORTATION PLANS: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on the long-range transportation plan for the region’s rural areas by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance's "Reboot the Commute" campaign. 9 a.m. 5790 Casper Padgett Way, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Ron Mitchum of the BCDCOG and Claire Gibbons of the CRDA. Free.
BONDING BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development centers holds workshop for contractors, “Bonding 101: Taking Your Company to the Next Level.” 9-11 a.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Matthew Clarke of Carolina Indemnity Group and William Furman, Charleston area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
MILITARY LEGAL CLINIC: The S.C. Attorney General’s V.A.L.O.R. Program and Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services hold a free legal clinic for veterans, members of the reserves and active-duty military to provide documents such as basic wills, living wills and limited powers of attorney. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. National Guard Readiness Center, 68 Hagood Ave., Charleston. Walk-ins will be taken on a first come-first serve basis. For appointments, call 843-853-6456.
BUSINESS PLANS: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop, “Writing Your Business Plan.” 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $10. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org to register.
NOV. 5
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "Social Media 102: Website Design, Branding and Digital Marketing." 3-5 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Hunter Cole III and Robert Jones. $25. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
NOV. 7
CLEAN ENERGY SUMMIT: The S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance holds its annual South Carolina Clean Energy Conference. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is transportation electrification expert Erika H. Myers of Smart Electric Power Alliance. $100-$525. Go to https://scceba.org/ for details.
NOV. 7-8
DIVERSITY SUMMIT: The Medical University of South Carolina holds its third annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit. Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Lisa Moreno, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and diversity consultant Howard Ross. $125 for MUSC employees; $275 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2VdLSp3 to register.
NOV. 8
S.C. TAX ADVOCATE: The S.C. Department of Revenue holds a “Taxpayer Advocate” session to take questions and hear concerns from the public about the agency’s policies and procedures. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2070 Northbrook Blvd., North Charleston. Advanced appointments are strongly recommended. Call 803-898-5444 or go to https://bit.ly/2mJKygk for details.
NOV. 12
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville. Scheduled keynote speaker is Gov. Henry McMaster. $50 for members; $75 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
DEC. 3
ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 39th annual Economic Outlook Conference. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Pastides Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Register is Nov. 28. Go to www.moore.sc.edu/eoc for details.
DEC. 3-4
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT SUMMIT: The S.C. Community Fund holds its annual “Investing in Community” summit. 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Richard Rothstein, author and distinguished fellow Of the Economic Policy Institute, and John Taylor, president and founder of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. $50-$100. Call 843-973-7285 or go to sccommunityloanfund.org for details.
DEC. 11-12
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.