SBA rescue loan fund nearly tapped out; virus cuts profits at more big banks

SBA relief plan nears lending limit
NEW YORK — The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation's small businesses.
The Small Business Administration says that as of Wednesday afternoon, it had approved more than 1.4 million loans totaling more than $305 billion — up more than $50 billion since Monday. The Trump administration has asked Congress, which set the original ceiling, for another $250 billion for the program, but that request has stalled in the Senate.
A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan size was $239,152, and 70 percent of the loans were for $150,000 and under— an amount likely sought by very small companies. At that point, loans worth $247.5 billion had been approved.
Construction firms were approved for the largest share of the loans, nearly 14 percent, or $34 billion.
It's unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program, which launched April 3. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their applications.
In South Carolina, more than 14,000 employers were appoved for $2.7 billion as of Tuesday.
Virus takes bite out of BofA's profit
NEW YORK — Bank of America reported Wednesday that its quarterly profits dropped by 45 percent from a year ago, the latest major bank to say it took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, Bank of America had to set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans. Many of these loans were fine only weeks ago, but the pandemic has caused companies to shutter and millions of Americans to be put out of work.
The amount of money BofA set aside for loan losses nearly quintupled from a year ago, from $1.01 billion to $4.76 billion. The losses came from the bank's consumer lending division — BofA is a large credit card issuer and has a massive consumer banking business. The bank also reserved for bad loans in its lending division to businesses.
Despite the hit, BofA's results were notably stronger than rivals JPMorgan and Wells, who both saw steeper profit declines and proportionately set aside more money to cover loan losses. It's a change from the Bank of America of the Great Recession, which was one of the worst actors of the crisis and needed substantial taxpayer assistance to absorb its poor decisions.
The Charlotte-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.01 billion, or 40 cents a share, down from $7.31 billion or 70 cents a share, a year earlier.
Citigroup earnings fall 46% for 1Q
NEW YORK — Banking conglomerate Citigroup says first-quarter profit dropped 46 percent as it set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans. Citi set aside $7.03 billion for loan losses this quarter, up from $1.98 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Citi is a large credit card issuer, focused primarily on consumers who keep and revolve a balance. Those customers are now at greater risk of default because many of them have lost their jobs. Citi also has a large international banking franchise and lends to companies around the globe, and some could default on their loans as business dries up.
Forecast: Oil demand to hit all-time low
LONDON — Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade's worth of growth. The agency, which advises nations on energy use, expects the slide in demand to be the most intense this month. In what it calls a "Black April" for the energy market, demand is forecast to drop to its lowest since 1995.
"We may see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets," said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based IEA.
The price of crude has fallen by over 60 percent since the start of the year due to a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and then the economic devastation wrought by the virus outbreak. It fell further on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a new 18-year low of under $20 a barrel and raising questions about the efficacy of a global pact reached this week to reduce oversupply.
While the cheaper energy can be helpful for consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production. That is eating away at the state finances of oil-producing countries, many of whom are relatively poor economies, and pushing companies to bankruptcy. With broad limits on travel and business, many consumers are unable to take advantage of the low prices anyway.
Birol said that this week's deal by OPEC and other countries to reduce global output by some 9.7 million barrels a day will help stabilize the situation somewhat.
Frontier Comm. files for bankruptcy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications announced Wednesday that the internet, TV and telephone service provider has filed for federal bankruptcy protection and will implement a restructuring plan to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.
The Norwalk, Conn.-based company said it will be able to meet its ongoing obligations and that the debt-reducing proposal is backed by its bondholders.
Under the agreement, "we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth," Frontier CEO Bernie Han said in a statement.
Frontier said it has more than $700 million cash on hand and has received commitments for $460 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
Frontier, which has operations in South Carolina and 28 other states, said it intends to proceed with the sale of its Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana operations and assets to Northwest Fiber for $1.35 billion in cash.
DoD: deal that snubbed Amazon legal
WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense inspector general said Wednesday the Pentagon's process for awarding a highly lucrative cloud computing contract to Microsoft was in line with legal and government purchasing standards.
The contract, potentially worth $10 billion, was awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting tech rival Amazon to cry foul.
Amazon Web Services had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.
Amazon sued the Pentagon after Microsoft won the contract. Work on the project has been halted as the lawsuit proceeds.
The review released Wednesday did not draw a conclusion about whether Microsoft was appropriately declared the winner. Rather, it looked at whether the decision-making process was proper and legal. It also examined allegations of unethical behavior by Pentagon officials involved in the matter and generally determined that any ethical lapses did not influence the outcome.