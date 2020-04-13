SBA loans now making their way through the economy; car sales in China fall sharply

SBA loans start flowing to small firms
\NEW YORK — The flow of money to small businesses under the government's $349 billion coronavirus relief plan is picking up momentum although many company owners are still waiting and wondering.
Money that was held up by technological and legal issues and the sheer volume of applications began arriving in companies' bank accounts at the end of last week. The Small Business Administration reported Monday afternoon that more than 941,000 applications had been approved for over $226 billion from the Paycheck Protection loan program.
The money Amy Power received Friday evening will go toward paying the eight staffers of her Dallas-based public relations company. Revenue is down more than 12 percent at The Power Group, whose clients include restaurants whose business has been curtailed by the virus outbreak.
The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off. They also can be used for rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
The money was arriving as the first economic impact payments under the government's $2 trillion relief package also landed in Americans' bank accounts.
China car sales sink 48% in March
BEIJING — China's auto sales sank 48.4% in March from a year ago as the economy reeled from the coronavirus, according to an industry group, adding to strains for the struggling industry in its biggest global market.
Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans totaled just over 1 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, declined 43.3 percent to 1.4 million.
The decline was an improvement over February's record-setting 81.7 percent sales plunge after auto dealerships and other businesses were shut down to fight the try to stop the virus's spread.
The ruling Communist Party started reopening factories, restaurants and stores in March after declaring victory over the outbreak. But consumers who are uneasy about potential job losses or a resurgence of the virus are reluctant to make big purchases.
"On the consumer side, since the epidemic has not completely ended, some market demand is still being suppressed," the CAAM said in a statement Friday.
Auto sales in the first three months of 2020 were down 45.4 percent at 2.9 million.
Demand already was weak due to consumer jitters about a tariff war with Washington, slower economic growth and possible job losses. Sales fell 9.6 percent last year, their second straight annual decline.
The downturn is a blow to global automakers that are counting on China to drive revenue growth amid weak demand in the United States and Europe.
Disney World furloughs 43K more jobs
ORLANDO — Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year in what is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March because of the new coronavirus spread.
Workers will be able to keep their medical, dental and life insurance benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year. Seniority and wage rates will remain unchanged for the workers whose furloughs start April 19, according to a statement from the Service Trades Council, the coalition of unions representing the Disney World workers.
"The union agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for 43,000 union workers at Disney than virtually any other furloughed or laid-off workers in the United States," the union said in a statement to members.
About 200 workers will remain on the job performing "essential duties" during the closure, and they will be offered positions based on seniority, the union said.
The agreement with the Service Trades Council marked the largest group of workers at Disney World to come to terms on furloughs with the company during the new coronavirus outbreak. With 77,000 workers, Disney World is the largest single-site group of workers in the nation.
Disney World's theme parks, entertainment district and hotels closed in mid-March, and Disney has been paying its workers while they stay at home. That is scheduled to end April 19, Disney officials have said, because they don't know when the theme park resort will reopen.
Gas drops 14 cents in 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.
1 of biggest U.S. pork plants closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday that it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply.
The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state's largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.
"As a critical infrastructure employer for the nation's food supply chain and a major employer in Sioux Falls, it is crucial that Smithfield have a healthy workforce to ensure the continuity of operations to feed the nation. At the same time, employees need a healthy work environment," Noem and TenHaken wrote to the plant's operators.
Smithfield announced a three-day closure last week so it could sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to enhance social distancing. But on Sunday, it announced the plant's indefinite closure.
The Sioux Falls facility is one of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S., Smithfield said. It supplies nearly 130 million servings of food per week, or about 18 million servings per day.
There has been no evidence that the coronavirus is being transmitted through food or its packaging, according to the Department of Agriculture.
LOT drops takeover of German airline
FRANKFURT, Germany — The parent company of Polish airline LOT is pulling out of its takeover bid of for German vacation carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, Condor said Monday.
The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which has been profitable, and its 4,900 workers looking for a new way forward as the virus outbreak sharply reduces passenger traffic.
Frankfurt-based Condor said in a statement that PGL, or Polish Aviation Group, "has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase. At this time, we are in talks with PGL in order to define possible conditions for a withdrawal." PGL didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Condor said that the company was "prepared for this scenario" and faced different options for future ownership, including carrying the business forward under a trusteeship. The airline has also applied for state help.
The German government granted Condor a bridge loan to keep it going through the winter and give it time to find a new investor after British owner Thomas Cook collapsed in September.