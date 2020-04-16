SBA loan program for businesses is on hold; US airlines brace for a long slog

Business loan fund hits its limit
NEW YORK — The government's lending program for small businesses is tapped out, and business owners who still need loans are waiting on Congress to approve more funding.
The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program, after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.
Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now look to Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program. Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that, among other things, would help minority businesses. It's unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.
Business owners left in limbo were getting more anxious after hearing the program was on hold. Meanwhile, thousands of other businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when the program is extended.
While they wait, some banks continue to accept and process applications that will be forwarded to the SBA. Others were putting their application processes on hold.
Airline rebound may be lengthy
NEW YORK — The U.S. is offering airlines a $25 billion aid package, but damage to the sector will be extensive and long-lasting. Industry analysts say it could be five years before the industry fully recovers.
United Airlines, for example, said its flight schedule will be cut to 10 percent in May and it expects more of the same in June. In a letter to employees, CEO Oscar Munoz wrote that travel demand is “essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near-term."
“We expect to fly fewer people during the entire month of May than we did on a single day in May 2019,” Munoz wrote. Job cuts at the airline, though prohibited through September under strings tied to the aid package, are likely in the fall.
At American Airlines 32,000 workers have volunteered for early retirement or leave at reduced pay. American started the year with about 133,000 employees.
Home construction collapsed in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3 percent from a month ago.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5 percent, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1% from a month ago.
All of this paints a bleak outlook for housing as the lockdown to contain COVID-19 have led more than 20 million U.S. workers to lose their jobs in the past four weeks.
There was a 6.1 percent decline in the completion of homes being constructed, which means many homes are being left half built. The drop was 15 percent of single-family houses, meaning that unless economic activity picks up soon there could be ghost towns half-built housing developments, an phenomenon last seen in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
Construction activity will likely continue to slow. There was also a 6.8 percent drop in permits to begin construction in March.
Facebook to warn about virus hoaxes
NEW YORK — Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic that turned out to be a hoax?
The social media company said Thursday it is now going to let users know if they liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that moderators later removed. Facebook says it will also direct people who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization.
Facebook says people will start seeing these warning messages in the coming weeks. The company said it is also starting a new "Get the Facts" feature on the COVID-19 information center of its news feed that will include fact-checked articles from partner organizations that debunk misinformation about the coronavirus.
Mortgage rates in US hover near lows
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates hovered near all-time lows for the third straight week amid fresh signs of severe damage to the economy and the housing market from the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 3.31 percent this week from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.17 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.80 percent from 2.77 percent last week.
Demand from prospective buyers has weakened amid the economic anxiety, and the housing market has been upended by the pandemic just as it was entering the busy spring season.
Va. shipyard adapts to cut virus spread
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia shipbuilding company will start running two shifts instead of three in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.
Newport News Shipbuilding announced the shift change Wednesday, news outlets reported.
Spokesman Duane Bourne said the change doesn't involve layoffs and will take effect on May 4. The shipyard is also extending its liberal leave policy until May 18.
Shipyard president Jennifer Boykin said the policy change was a safety measure to reduce "close personal contact" with workers, which would make social-distancing easier while continuing to run operations.
A total of 23 people who work at the shipyard have the virus and are now in quarantine, The Daily Press reported.
Hawaii's oldest, largest dairy closing
HONOLULU — An anticipated sale of Hawaii's oldest and largest milk processor fell through and the company expects to close its Honolulu operation, despite a tentative deal with another buyer, official said.
Dean Foods Co., the parent company of Meadow Gold, announced Monday that a pending sale would not proceed and the company plans to shutter its main dairy processing and distribution operation on Oahu on April 30, which will affect 216 employees.
A new buyer has agreed to purchase and continue operating a Meadow Gold processing facility in Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, Dean Foods Co. spokeswoman Anne Divjak said.
Dean Foods did not disclose the buyer or the terms of the proposed agreement Tuesday.
The deal includes distribution facilities on the Big Island, Maui and Kauai with a combined 71 employees, Divjak said.
Dean Foods expects the supply of Meadow Gold products, including milk, butter, ice cream and juices, should continue throughout the state to stores, restaurants and other customers even though its biggest Hawaii facility will close.
Dallas-based Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy reorganization in November.