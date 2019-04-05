Airline to make Savannah new base
SAVANNAH — A national airline is establishing a new operations base at a Savannah's airport.
Allegiant Travel Co. is investing $50 million in the project at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport where two Airbus aircraft will be housed for the airline which began operating in Savannah in 2015.
According to a statement, Savannah will become the airline's 17th aircraft base, allowing Allegiant to expand its service to and from the city and possibly offer more non-stop routes in the future. Allegiant currently carries more than 240,000 annual passengers through Savannah.
The Las Vegas-based airline plans to begin its Savannah operations on June 6.
The company says its growth plans include creating at least 66 new high-wage jobs.
Gains in consumer borrowing slow
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing rose at a slower pace in February as the increase in auto and student loans was the slowest in eight months.
Borrowing increased by $15.2 billion in February, down from a gain of $17.7 billion in January, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
Borrowing for auto loans and student loans rose by $12.2 billion, the smallest gain since last June. Borrowing for credit card debt rose by $2.95 billion, the biggest increase since November.
The overall increases pushed consumer borrowing to a new record of $4.05 trillion.
Household borrowing is watched for signs of how confident consumers are in taking on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Musk, SEC told to meet over tweets
DETROIT — A federal judge in New York is ordering Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators to meet for at least an hour to try and settle a dispute over Musk's tweets.
Judge Alison Nathan also told both sides Friday to send her a letter by April 18 saying whether they have reached a deal. If they don't, Nathan will decide on the Securities and Exchange Commission's motion to find Musk in contempt.
The SEC wants Nathan to fine Musk for allegedly violating a court-approved settlement requiring his tweets to be approved by a lawyer if they disclose important company facts. Musk's lawyers say he didn't violate the settlement.
The judge also wrote that if Musk is found in contempt, both sides will write legal briefs about his punishment.
TVA gets new president, CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The nation's largest public utility is getting a new leader.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jeffrey Lyash will take over as president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority on Monday. Lyash comes to TVA from Canadian public utility Ontario Power Generation Inc.
According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings he will initially get a base pay of $920,000 with a possible annual incentive of nearly $1.4 million. He will also receive more than $2 million in sign-on and relocation money.
Lyash replaces Bill Johnson, who is taking over as president and CEO of San Francisco-based PG&E later this month. Johnson is eligible for a maximum $12.8 million retirement payout from TVA, which he has led for six years.
TVA serves more than 10 million customers in seven states.
Ex-Nissan chair to stay in jail
TOKYO — A Japanese court on Friday approved the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn through April 14 after his latest arrest over financial misconduct allegations, a move that has raised questions among legal experts.
The former star executive was taken into custody Thursday over new allegations that $5 million sent by a Nissan Motor Co. subsidiary and meant for an Oman dealership was diverted to a company effectively controlled by Ghosn.
Ghosn spent nearly four months in detention and was just released last month after meeting stringent bail conditions while he awaits trial over earlier allegations that he understated his compensation in financial documents, had Nissan shoulder his personal investment losses and made dubious payments to a Saudi businessman.
The Tokyo District Court on Friday approved the initial 10-day detention request from prosecutors, who can seek another 10-day extension before needing to file charges against Ghosn, release him or accuse him of new misconduct that needs investigating.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades before his downfall and was once a top South Carolina-based tire executive for Michelin, said he wasn't giving up.
"I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me," he said in a statement Thursday.
Conagra recalls Hunt's tomato paste
CHICAGO — Conagra is recalling some Hunt's tomato paste cans due to the possibility of mold.
The company said that the recall is for six ounce cans of Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added. It said that after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. It became aware of the issue from consumer calls.
The recalled cans have a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020 and an Item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. No other Hunt's products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by the recall.
Conagra said that it told the Food and Drug Administration about the recall and is working to make sure the recalled cans are removed from store shelves and no longer distributed.
Consumers are advised to either throw away the product or return it to the store they originally bought it.