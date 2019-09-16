Oil spike rattles US stock market
NEW YORK — Airlines, cruise lines and other companies in fuel-dependent industries dragged U.S. stocks lower Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil processing facility sent crude prices soaring.
The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude each vaulted more than 14 percent — that's comparable to the 14.5 percent spike in oil on Aug. 6, 1990, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to break a streak of eight consecutive gains. The S&P 500, while down modestly, had its biggest decline in two weeks. American Airlines was the biggest decliner in the index.
Shares of oil producers jumped, while prices for Treasurys, gold and other investments seen as less risky rose.
The weekend attack halted production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day, more than half of Saudi Arabia's global daily exports and more than 5% of the world's daily crude oil production. Analysts expressed doubts that the disruption would have much of an impact on the U.S. economy, at least in the short term.
GM strike idles dozens of sites
DETROIT — More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike Monday against General Motors, bringing more than 50 factories and parts warehouses to a standstill in the union's first walkout against the No. 1 U.S. automaker in over a decade.
Workers left factories and formed picket lines shortly after midnight in the dispute over a new four-year contract. The union's top negotiator said in a letter to the company that the strike could have been averted had the company made its latest offer sooner.
The letter dated Sunday suggests that the company and union are not as far apart as the rhetoric leading up to the strike had indicated. Negotiations resumed Monday in Detroit after breaking off during the weekend. But union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the two sides have come to terms on only 2 percent of the contract. "We've got 98 percent to go," he said Monday.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the strike, saying he doesn't want GM to build plants outside the U.S. and says he has a great relationship with auto workers.
"I'm sad to see the strike," he said, adding, "Hopefully it's going to be a quick one."
JPMorgan metals traders charged
NEW YORK — Two current traders and one former trader in the New York offices of JPMorgan are charged with manipulating the precious metals futures market.
The Justice Department announced an indictment Monday against Gregg Smith of Scarsdale, N.Y.; Michael Nowak of Montclair, N.J.; and Christopher Jordan of Mountainside, N.J.
New York FBI official William F. Sweeney Jr. says men are accused of an eight-year scheme to trade precious metals in a way that negatively affected "the natural balance of supply-and-demand."
JPMorgan declined to comment. An attorney who represented Nowak in a related civil case didn't immediately respond to an email message. The names of Smith's and Jordan's lawyers weren't immediately available.
They were awaiting court appearances in New York and New Jersey. The federal indictment was issued in Illinois.
SeaWorld CEO is out after 7 months
ORLANDO, Fla. — The CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment is stepping down just months into the job.
Company officials said Monday that Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha has resigned from his job as the top executive of the theme park company as well as his position on the board. In a statement, Antorcha said he still believed in SeaWorld's mission, even though he may have "a difference of approach."
Before joining SeaWorld in February, Antorcha was a top executive at Carnival Cruise Lines.
SeaWorld finance chief Marc Swanson was named interim CEO while a search firm looks for a permanent successor.
Lockheed picks Ala. for weapons unit
COURTLAND, Ala. — Lockheed Martin says it will base its hypersonics weapons program in north Alabama, where about 275 new jobs will be added over the next three years.
The company held a ceremony Monday in Courtland, where two new buildings will be constructed to serve as a manufacturing and management home for work focusing on super high-speed weapons.
A statement from the Maryland-based Lockheed Martin says 72 new jobs will be located in Courtland, and 200 positions will be added in Huntsville. Additional growth is expected.
Lockheed Martin already employs about 2,000 people in Alabama, many of them in the high-tech industries near Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.
Hypersonic weapons are generally defined as those that travel more than five times the speed of sound.
Ill.coal-fired power plant to close
PEORIA, Ill. — Texas-based Vistra Energy has agreed to shutter a coal power facility in central Illinois by the end of 2022 under a preliminary settlement with environmental groups that sued the plant in 2013.
The Sierra Club announced Monday that the agreement with Vistra Energy affiliate Illinois Power Resources Generating to close the E.D. Edwards coal plant in Peoria County will proceed to the federal judge hearing the case.
The Journal Star reports that Illinois Power Resources Generating runs the plant employing over 70 workers.
The Sierra Club says the agreement includes $8.6 million in funds to create clean energy jobs and public health and environmental projects.