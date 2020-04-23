Sales of newly built homes tumbled in March; Unliver gets lift from cleaning goods

Sales of new homes plunge 15.4%
WASHINGTON — U.S. new home sales plunged 15.4 percent in March as a winding down in the middle of the month due to the coronavirus began to rattle the housing market.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that sales of new single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month after sales had fallen 4.6 percent in February.
The decline was expected, though economists say it will grow much worse as the country struggles with a shutdown that has thrown millions of people out of work and disrupted wide swaths of the economy.
The median price for a new home sold in March was $321,400, down 2.6 percent from February.
By region of the country, sales fell a sharp 41.5 percent in the Northeast and were down 38.5 percent in the West. Both of those regions had states that implemented stay-at-home orders sooner than other parts of the country.
Sales fell 8.1 percent in the Midwest and an 0.8 percent in the South.
Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide, said that sales activity in coming months will take a significant hit from the government-mandated shutdowns and layoffs. But he said the outlook for the housing sector should improve as the virus impacts wane.
"Low mortgage rates and continued demand from the millennial generation should drive a rebound in housing activity later this year and into 2021," he said.
Cleaning products buoy Unilever sales
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Increased sales of cleaning and hygiene products helped compensate falling demand for foods such as ice cream amid the coronavirus crisis as consumer products giant Unilever recorded first-quarter revenue unchanged at $13.4 billion from a year ago.
As the crisis sparked lockdowns around the globe and sparked panic buying in some countries, the Anglo-Dutch company whose products include Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton teas and Dove soaps.
CEO Alan Jope said "we see upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking, and near cessation of out of home consumption which is particularly affecting our food service and ice cream business."
Underlying sales growth was flat, with a 0.2 percent rise in sales volumes offset by a 0.2 percent decline in price.
Jope said the company is adapting to new patterns in demand and "preparing for lasting changes in consumer behavior, in each country, as we move out of the crisis and into recovery."
Major port to test virus bracelets
ANTWERP, Belgium — As the spread of the coronavirus eases and people gradually return to work pondering the impact it might have on their jobs, Europe's second-biggest port is getting ready to test a device aimed at helping thousands of people employed there to respect social distancing.
At Antwerp in Belgium, where some 900 companies operate in an area the size of a small town, two teams of port workers will be wearing next month a bracelet originally designed to find tugboat crew members that have fallen overboard but now modified to help stop the spread of the disease.
The bracelets are worn like a watch. Coated in black plastic, they vibrate when they move to within about 10 feet of each other. The vibration strength, similar to that of a mobile telephone but more obvious when attached to a wrist, increases the closer the bracelets get and warning lights flash.
The bracelets ensure physical distancing and collect no data. No plans have been announced at the port to use them to track workers' movements or measure their performance as some companies elsewhere have explored doing. But they can be programmed to provide information.