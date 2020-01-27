New-home sales slip in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of newly built homes fell 0.4 percent in December, cooling slightly after low mortgage rates fueled gains for much of 2019.
The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 last month. But for all of 2019, sales climbed 10.3 percent to 681,000, the highest total since 2007 when 776,000 new homes were sold as the housing bubble was beginning to deflate ahead of the Great Recession.
Last year's gains were driven entirely by new homes purchased in the South and West. Sales of new homes slumped in the Northeast and Midwest in 2019.
GM to build EVs in Detroit
DETROIT — General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit factory so it can build a series of electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,200 workers.
GM said Monday that the factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving shuttle for GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.
The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant, which straddles the border between Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.
Coke bottler building $60M warehouse
TIFTON, Ga. — One of America's largest Coca-Cola bottlers is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs.
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company's new warehouse and sales center in Tifton, about 100 miles south of Macon.
The project will have about 300,000 square feet of space, WALB-TV reported.
Construction is expected to start in a few weeks.
Coca-Cola UNITED is one of the largest privately held bottlers of Coke products in North America. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.
UK faces major decision on Huawei
LONDON — Britain faces a crucial choice over whether to allow China's Huawei Technologies to build its next-generation wireless networks. The country's National Security Council will decide whether to allow the company to build parts of its new high speed cellular network known as 5G. Britain sees the infrastructure as critical to its economic future.
The decision expected Tuesday has implications for the country's diplomatic relations with the United States, which is pushing allies to shun Huawei over cybersecurity concerns.
Amazon chided by workers on climate
SAN FRANCISCO — Hundreds of employees are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their jobs at risk for speaking out.
On Sunday, more than 300 employees of the online retail giant signed their names and job titles to statements on blog post on Medium. The online protest was organized by a group called Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, an advocacy group founded by Amazon workers that earlier this month said the company had sent letters to its members threatening to fire them if they continued to speak to the press.
Debt-laden Air India to be sold
NEW DELHI — India said Monday it plans to sell its entire 100 percent stake in the national carrier Air India to shore up falling government revenues amid an economic slowdown, after an initial attempt last year failed to attract a single bidder.
The government issued a document on Monday inviting initial expressions of interest in the airline, which operates both domestic and international routes and has accumulated huge losses in the past decade.
The document set March 17 as the deadline for submissions and said the bidders would have to absorb $3.26 billion of the airline's $8 billion debt burden.
The government previously had offered only 76 precent of its stake for sale, a major roadblock for many potential investors. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India as a brand will continue to fly but it needs to be privatized.