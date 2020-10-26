Sales of new homes fell in September; Dunkin' Brands says it's held talks to go private

New home sales slip in Sept.
CHARLOTTE — Sales of new homes fell by 3.5 percent in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 959,000 million units, the government said Monday, as the housing market's summer buying season came to a close.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday that despite the modest decrease, sales of new homes are up 32.1 percent from a year earlier, as the housing market remains strong despite the pandemic.
The housing market, like most of the economy, came to a near standstill in March and in April, causing the typical spring summer buying season to be delayed until the summer. Once economies reopened, pent-up demand translated into sales of both new and existing homes, driving home prices in many places to record highs.
New home sales for August were revised downward to 994,000 from a previously reported 1.01 million units.
The median price of a new home sold was $326,800, according to the Commerce Department.
Dunkin' hits all-time high after buyout talks
NEW YORK — The Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee chain has confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending its shares rocketing to an all-time high Monday.
Dunkin' Brands Group said it's in preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's and Jimmy John's Sandwiches. Dunkin' said it is not yet certain a deal would be reached and would not comment further. Inspire Brands said it had no comment. Dunkin' shares jumped $14.31, or 16.1% to close at $103.10.
Dunkin', based in Canton, Mass., also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 13,000 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.
The global pandemic has hurt sales. Dunkin' revenue fell 20 percent in the second quarter, and the company said franchisees closed 200 restaurants permanently. It reported full-year sales of $1.4 billion in 2019, up 4 percent from the previous year.
Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is quickly placed itself among the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. It also owns the Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic burger chains, and has annual sales of more than $14 billion. Dunkin' would give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.
Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burger chains.
Chinese fintech plans record IPO
HONG KONG — The world's largest fintech company, China's Ant Group, will try to raise nearly $35 billion in a massive public offering of stock that would shatter records.
Alibaba-affiliated Ant Group, which operates a suite of financial products including the widely-used Alipay digital wallet in China and one of the world's largest money market funds, will hold dual listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
The company will raise about $34.5 billion from the share offering, which is expected to surpass oil company Saudi Aramco's $29 billion share sale last year, making Ant Group's offering the biggest in the world.
Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 5, according to an exchange filing.
The company has its origins in Alipay, which was initially created to serve as an escrow service between buyers and sellers on Alibaba's e-commerce platform.
Bayer to buy NC gene therapy firm
BERLIN — German health care company Bayer said Monday it is buying Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a U.S.-based firm specializing in gene therapy, in a deal worth up to $4 billion.
Bayer said it will pay $2 billion up front for privately held AskBio plus “potential success-based milestone payments” of up to another $2 billion.
About three-quarters of the latter are expected to be due over the next five years, it added. AskBio is headquartered at Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. It also has sites in Edinburgh, Paris and Spain.