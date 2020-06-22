Sales of existing homes have fallen 3 months in a row; salads sold at SC Publix stores are recalled

Existing home sales fall again in May
WASHINGTON — Existing home sales in the U.S. plunged 9.7 percent in May, the third straight monthly decline and further evidence of the harm the virus pandemic has done to the housing market.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that the monthly decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace since a home buyers tax credit expired in October 2010.
Sales fell in all regions of the country, with the biggest decline coming in the Northeast where virus infections were especially heavy.
Sales of both existing and new homes have fallen sharply during the traditional spring selling season as communities were locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Sales in the Northeast slumped 13.9 percent from the previous month while sales in the West fell 11.1 percent. Sales slid 10 percent in the Midwest and 8 percent in the South.
The median price of a home sold in May was $284,600, up 2.3 percent from a year ago.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the association said based on anecdotal reports, he believed May could turn out to be the bottom for the housing market with sales showing a V-shaped recovery in coming months. However, many private economists believe the recovery from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus could take much longer.
Publix recalls some of its salads
NEW YORK — One of the South's largest grocery store chains is announcing a recall of some salads sold in its stores in South Carolina and 10 other states.
Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit. Publix said said the problem is that wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren't listed on the labels. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.
The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Publix lists further details of the products affected on its website.
Apple previews new iPhone software
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple on Monday provided a glimpse at upcoming software changes designed to make the iPhone even easier to use and announced underlying hardware changes to its line of Mac computers.
The preview of the next version of the iPhone's operating system, known as iOS 14, highlighted Apple's annual conference for computer programmers and mobile app makers. The event, which was delayed for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in virtual form via a webcast from the company's Cupertino, Calif., headquarters.
In recognition of the pandemic, Apple's next iPhone operating system will include an option to put a face mask on a personalized emoji. Upgraded software for the Apple Watch will detect when wearers wash their hands.
Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the session with remarks that acknowledged the nationwide protests triggered by George Floyd's death last month at the hands of police, as well as the social and business challenges posed by the worst pandemic in a century.
But most of the presentation revolved around an array of micro-sized features that, for instance, could help iPhone users manage their apps better and find new ones. Apple promised an upgraded version of its digital assistant Siri intended to make it smarter and less cumbersome to fend off rival voice-activated concierges made by Google and Amazon.
The company gave no indication whether the pandemic-driven disruptions in work in the factories that make parts of the iPhone will delay the release of the next model. The company typically unveils its next iPhones just after Labor Day and then starts selling them in late September.
SEC can recoup money in fraud cases
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday preserved an important tool used by securities regulators to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases.
By an 8-1 vote, the justices ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover the money through a process called disgorgement. Last year, the SEC obtained $3.2 billion in repayment of profits from people who have been found to violate securities law. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
The Supreme Court in 2017 unanimously limited the SEC's ability to go after profits where alleged fraud has been going on for years before authorities file charges. That case left open the question the high court answered Monday, that courts have the authority to order disgorgement of profits. The SEC has continued to aggressively pursue defendants' profits in fraud cases.
LNG shipments by rail approved in US
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Trump administration has taken the final step to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, a new front in the movement of energy products that had been opposed by environmental groups and 15 states.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration published the rule late last week for shipments of the flammable and odorless liquid known as LNG.
"The department's new rule carefully lays out key operational safeguards to provide for the safe transportation of LNG by rail to more parts of the country where this energy source is needed," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.
The rule comes amid foundering prices for natural gas in the U.S., as court and regulatory battles over pipeline projects have slowed movement of the nation's world-leading gas production to markets.
The rule requires enhancements — including a thicker outer tank made of steel with a greater puncture resistance — to the approved tank car design that, for decades, has been approved for shipments of other flammable cryogenic materials, such as liquid ethylene and liquid ethane. The rule takes effect in 30 days after it was published.
Previously, federal hazardous materials regulations allow shipments of LNG by truck, but not by rail, except for with a special permit.
The Sierra Club accused the Trump administration of "selling the country out to the fossil fuel industry" for dangerous shipments that will travel past homes, schools, businesses and environmentally sensitive areas.
The objecting states included North Carolina but not South Carolina.
Workers strike at a major Navy shipbuilder
BATH, Maine — More than 4,000 workers went on strike against Bath Iron Works on Monday, disrupting production at one of Navy's biggest shipbuilders at a time of growing threats around the world.
Production workers voted overwhelmingly for the first strike in 20 years in a contract dispute that focused more on subcontracting, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits.
"These are things that are meant to bust the union, and we can't let that stand," Mike Reaveley, an outside machinist, said Monday on the picket line. "It's not really about the money."
Workers wearing brightly colored T-shirts formed pickets at both of the shipyard entrances along the Kennebec River. On the back of the shirts were the words, "Union heroes walk picket lines."
The company's final three-year contract proposal would have given production workers a 3 percent raise each year. But the shipbuilders' union objected to more than a dozen changes it considered to be concessions — especially the hiring of subcontractors.
Wirecard: Missing billions likely don't exist
BERLIN — German payment service provider Wirecard said Monday it has concluded that $2.1 billion that were supposed to be held in two accounts probably don't exist, deepening troubles that last week prompted the resignation of its CEO.
Wirecard AG was once regarded as a star of the growing financial technology sector, but its shares have fallen sharply after the company became the subject of multiple Financial Times reports about accounting irregularities in its Asian operations. Wirecard disputed the reports, which started in February 2019, and said it was the victim of speculators.
Last week, the company disclosed that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the 1.9 billion euros and postponed its annual report. On Friday, CEO Markus Braun resigned and was replaced by James Freis.
Two Philippine banks that were said to hold the money in escrow accounts said that they had no dealings with Wirecard.
The Bank of the Philippine Islands said a document claiming the company was a client was "spurious." BDO Unibank said that a document claiming the existence of a Wirecard account was falsified and "carries forged signatures of bank officers." The country's central bank governor said none of the missing money entered the Philippines' financial system.
Limited reopening of NJ casinos is set
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
In a Twitter post, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity.
The city's nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened.
The governor said additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.
Many of the casinos have been planning on their own for a reopening, and have adopted measures including increased hand sanitizers and social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But some were planning more stringent measures than others. For example, Hard Rock says it will require masks to be worn by all employees and guests, while some other casinos say they will recommend mask use for guests.
Atlantic City's casinos have been shut since March 16, and revenue has plunged since then.
The casinos had been informally planning to be open in time for the July 4 weekend, a goal Murphy had said he wanted to meet several weeks ago. The holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for Atlantic City casinos.
Citing virus, retailer sues to scrap 5th Ave. lease
NEW YORK — Valentino wants out of New York's prestigious Fifth Avenue.
The Italian fashion house is suing its landlord, hoping to break its lease early. It says that the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to offer a high-end shopping experience at the Fifth Avenue address, where it has sold $1,000 pumps and $2,600 clutches since 2013.
In a lawsuit filed Sunday, Valentino said it told landlord Savitt Partners that it would vacate the store at the end of this year, nearly nine years before it could, but Savitt refused to end the lease.
A lawyer for Savitt declined to comment Monday, adding that his client doesn't "litigate through the media."
The pandemic has caused tension between retailers and landlords, with some national chains refusing to pay rent for stores that were forced to temporarily close because of the virus. Last month, mall owner Simon Property Group sued the Gap for three months of unpaid rent that totaled nearly $66 million for 390 locations.