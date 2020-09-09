Sale of JC Penney appears to be coming together; buyer abandons $14.5B Tiffany sale, triggering suit

Mall owners close in on Penney bid
NEW YORK — Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running.
Penney lawyer Josh Sussberg announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs, during a hearing in bankruptcy court Wednesday. He noted that a letter of intent including details of the pact will be filed with the within the next day.
The 118-year-old department store based in Plano, Texas, filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-May, one of the biggest retailers to do so since the pandemic temporarily shut down non-essential stores around the country.
Sussberg said Penney will be left with $1 billion in cash after the deal is completed.
Neither Simon nor Brookfield responded to requests for comment.
Luxury goods giant nixes $14.5B Tiffany deal
NEW YORK — Luxury goods giant LVMH is ending its takeover deal of jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co., saying the French government had requested a delay to assess the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs and amid wider industry troubles caused by the pandemic.
The Paris-based conglomerate said that both the French government and Tiffany had requested that the closing of the deal be postponed by a few months. The French government, it said, wanted to assess the impact of the possible U.S. tariffs on French goods.
As a result, LVMH said, the $14.5 billion deal — which would have been biggest ever in the luxury market and was scheduled to close Nov. 24 — will be canceled.
Tiffany replied that it's suing to enforce the merger agreement, which was signed in November 2019. The New York company said LVMH's argument has no basis in French law. Tiffany also said that LVMH hasn't even attempted to seek the required antitrust approval from three jurisdictions.
The deal's value came under strain during the pandemic, which caused retail sales to plunge around the world.
UPS to hire 100K holiday workers
ATLANTA — United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.
UPS is expecting a record peak season. Online shopping has been growing for years, and the pandemic has given it an extra boost as some shoppers avoid going to stores.
Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January.
The Atlanta company said it will hire full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS said that over the last three years, about 35 percent of seasonal package-handling workers wound up in permanent positions.
Walmart tests delivery drones in NC
NEW YORK — Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.
The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville. Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products, said it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.
"That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we're at a point where we're learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers' lives easier," Ward wrote in a corporate blog.
Last week, Amazon won approval to deliver packages by drone, but the company said it was still testing phase and didn't say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. UPS and a company owned by search giant Google also are approved to deliver by drones.
Marriott to lay off 17% of HQ staff
NEW YORK — Marriott International Inc. plans to lay off 17% of its corporate workforce next month as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the hotel industry.
The company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off 673 workers late next month. Marriott has around 4,000 employees at its corporate headquarters.
Marriott furloughed two-thirds of its corporate staff in March as hotel demand plummeted. Some of those workers are coming back to work later this month, the company said.
Marriott's revenue plunged 72 percent to $1.5 billion in the April-June period as global hotel occupancy sank. Marriott says some business travel has resumed in China, and leisure travel has gained strength in the U.S., but it doesn't know when demand will return to 2019 levels.
Amazon seeks to hire 33K workers
NEW YORK — Amazon is on a hiring spree.
In the latest sign of how it's prospering while others are faltering during the pandemic, Amazon said Wednesday it is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 workers for corporate and technology roles in the next few months.
It's the largest number of job openings it's had at one time, and theonline behemoth said the hiring is not related to the jobs it typically offers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.
Amazon can afford to grow its workforce: It is one of the few companies that has thrived during the coronavirus outbreak. Demand has been so high, Amazon has struggled to deliver items as fast as it normally does and had to hire 175,000 more people to help pack and ship orders in its warehouses.
Microsoft to unveil $500 Xbox console
SEATTLE — The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays.
There haven't been new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony's PlayStation 4.
A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22.
New video games at launch include "Assasin's Creed Valhalla," "Gears Tactics," "Dirt 5," and "Watch Dogs Legion."
Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its rival PlayStaton 5 shortly.