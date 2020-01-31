Pay, benefits growth slowed in 2019
WASHINGTON — Americans' pay and benefits rose at a solid pace last year, but at a slower rate than in 2018, the Labor Department said Friday.
Total salaries and benefits such as health insurance rose 2.7 percent in 2019, according to the government's employment cost index, down from 2.9 percent in the previous year. In the final three months of last year, workers' compensation grew 0.7 percent, matching the third-quarter's increase.
The slowdown in salary and benefit growth has been a surprise to economists, since the unemployment rate, currently 3.5 percent, is at a half-century low and has hovered near that level for most of last year. Businesses typically are forced to pay more and offer better perks when the labor market is so tight.
Some economists speculate that the slowdown in hourly wage growth in the jobs report reflects an increase in the number of lower-paid workers. With unemployment so low, more companies are hiring people who previously weren't working or looking for work, mostly in lower-paying jobs. That increase could drag down broader measures of wage growth.
Amazon payroll is big ... really big
NEW YORK — Need more proof that Amazon is big? It came this week.
Amazon's U.S. workforce topped 500,000 for the first time, up 43 percent from the year before and more than triple what it was five years ago, the company said Friday. It gained 150,000 workers last year, more than the size of Apple's entire workforce.
When it reported its quarterly performance Thursday, Amazon revealed that another 150 million people had become members of its Prime service, which offers faster shipping and other perks.
Amazon's massive growth comes with increased scrutiny. Some Democratic presidential candidates want to break it up. Others want it to pay more taxes. It is a regular target of President Donald Trump, who has been, tweeting similar complaints as he fights with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. Amazon has said it shouldn't be broken up, and that it pays all the taxes it owes.
Being under the microscope has not slowed its phenomenal growth. Sales during the holiday season soared. Its other businesses, including cloud computing and advertising, grew, too, despite increased competition from other big tech companies.
Analysts at Benchmark said the results were a "not-so-subtle reminder Amazon is still king."
Gas prices drag on Exxon, Chevron profits
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil's profit slid more than 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, as the oil giant dealt with low natural gas prices and weak margins in its chemical and retail fuel operations.
The country's largest oil producer posted $5.69 billion in profits, or $1.33 per share, for the quarter, which was lower than some analysts expected.
Chevron also had a tough quarter, posting a loss of $6.6 billion, or $3.51 per share. The company reported $10.4 billion in impairments and write-offs, mostly related to its natural gas operations.
"There weren't a lot of places to hide for earnings power in this quarter," said Stewart Glickman, an analyst at CFRA. "You had fairly mediocre crude oil prices, you had weak natural gas prices, weak to the point that Chevron took it as a major impairment charge."
Airbus pays $4B to end corruption probes
PARIS — U.S., British and French authorities approved an unprecedented agreement Friday with Airbus that will see the planemaker pay up to $4 billion to end years of damaging corruption investigations.
All three countries called it the largest global foreign bribery resolution to date, and celebrated their cooperation. Airbus too welcomed the deal, eager to turn the page on an embarrassing, costly saga that damaged its reputation and led to management and policy changes.
French national financial prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert said Airbus had "acknowledged acts of corruption" in negotiating the deal.
Federal prosecutors in the U.S. alleged Airbus ran a years-long corruption campaign across the world, using bribes and falsely reporting information for more than five years to gain valuable licenses to export U.S. military technology. British and French authorities were investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus' use of outside consultants to sell planes.
Bohnert said that former executives could still face eventual trial. Friday's ruling only concerned Airbus as a company.
Sonic laying off in Ok., transferring some
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its OKlahoma City headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company.
Spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said Friday the changes are part of Sonic's integration into Inspire Brands, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion.
"Sonic will still be based in Oklahoma City ... and there will still be hundreds of employees in Oklahoma City," Woodworth said. "This is about leveraging shared sources."
It is unknown how many people will lose their jobs, and no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days, Woodward said. Employees who lose their jobs will receive an undisclosed severance package and outplacement services.
Founded in 1953, Sonic has more than 3,600 drive-in restaurants in 46 states.