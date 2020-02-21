S&P's weekly winning streak ends as investors seek safety; home sales retreat in Jan.

Stocks sink as investors seek safety
NEW YORK — Stocks fell and bond prices rose sharply Friday amid signs that economic fallout from the viral outbreak that originated in China is hurting U.S. companies.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury reached a record low as investors sought the safety of U.S. government bonds. The price of gold climbed 1.7 percent.
New data showing manufacturing and business activity suddenly slowed this month stoked anxiety on Wall Street over the outbreak's impact on company profits. New reports that infections are spreading added to the jitters.
"There's a little bit more concern about how hard this is going to impact, not just Asia, but also the broad global economy," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
Technology stocks led the selling. Retailers, travel-related companies, banks and communication services stocks also took heavy losses.
The sell-off capped a volatile, holiday-shortened week that left the benchmark S&P 500 with its first weekly loss after two weeks of gains.
Home sales fell by 1.3% in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales declined 1.3 percent in January from the prior month, but low mortgage rates helped enable an increase in purchases from a year ago.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. Sales have climbed 9.6 percent over the past 12 months as borrowing costs have fallen. But sales could be squeezed in the coming months because of a shortage of homes listed for sale.
Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, a 10.7 percent decline from a year ago. With fewer homes for sale, would-be buyers have fewer options and prices are rising faster than wage growth.
The median sales price in January was $266,300, up 6.8 percent from a year ago.
Fed debates cuts, downplays virus
WASHINGTON — When Wall Street expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, should that influence the Fed's decisions?
Two Fed officials diverged on that issue in remarks Friday at a monetary policy conference in New York. The disagreement occurred just as the scenario is playing out in real life: Investors increasingly expect the Fed to cut its benchmark short-term rate this year to help cushion whatever damage China's viral outbreak ends up causing.
Still, other Fed officials have said in recent days that they see no need for rate cuts anytime soon.
China nixes tariffs on some goods
BEIJING — China has suspended more punitive tariffs imposed on U.S. imports following a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
The goods affected include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Beijing imposed penalties after the Trump administration hiked duties on Chinese goods in 2018 in response to complaints China was hurting U.S. companies by pressuring them to hand over technology.
President Donald Trump reduced some of those duties, effective last week. That followed the signing of a “Phase 1” agreement in January seen as a possible step toward ending their tariff war.
Survey shows growth in eurozone
LONDON — A survey shows that business activity in the 19-country eurozone has picked up in February from a deep slump, particularly in Germany's big industrial sector.
The improvement comes despite disruption from the new coronavirus.
The survey of business managers by financial firm IHS Markit showed that the economy grew in February at its fastest rate in six months as services grew and trouble in manufacturing eased. New business orders remained constrained amid global uncertainties that have weighed on growth in recent months, particularly trade uncertainties.
The survey showed that the virus outbreak, which originated and largely affected China, hurt travel, tourism and delayed supplies to businesses in Europe.
Deere sees some stability on farms
MOLINE, Ill. — Deere reported a surprisingly strong first quarter after an extended period in which the tractor maker was bruised by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
CEO John May says that farmer confidence, though still subdued, has improved on hopes of a relaxation in those trade tensions.
The agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer had posted three consecutive quarters of falling profits and slowing sales growth.