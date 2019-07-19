Fed worries, Iran tensions hit stocks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks pulled further back from their records on Friday to cap the weakest week for the S&P 500 since May.
Indexes sloshed between small gains and losses for much of the day before turning lower in the afternoon after Iran said it seized a British oil tanker, the latest escalation of tensions between Tehran and the West.
Reined-in expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting also weighed on stocks.
Penney denies restructuring report
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney says it hasn't hired any advisers to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy.
The company statement Friday came after investors were rattled by a report saying the company was hiring experts to help restructure its debt.
Reuters reported Thursday that Penney has held discussions with lawyers and investment bankers who work with struggling companies on debt restructurings. It cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Penney's shares fell nearly 17% Friday.
Penney continues to maintain strong liquidity but faces a $4 billion debt bill in the next few years.
The department store chain said it routinely hires outside advisers to evaluate opportunities. But it cited its strong liquidity position and noted it doesn't have any significant debt maturities due in the near term.
AmEx's profit in 2Q climbs by 9%
NEW YORK — American Express posted a 9% gain in second-quarter profits on Friday, helped by more of its cardmembers carrying a credit card balance and increased spending on its namesake cards.
The New York company said it earned a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.07 a share. That's up from earnings of $1.62 billion, or $1.84 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were looking for AmEx to earn $2.03 a share, according to FactSet.
The improving economy has convinced more U.S. consumers to spend, and take on increasing amounts of credit card debt, which benefits AmEx's bottom line. Its cardmembers spent $311.7 billion on its cards worldwide in the quarter, up from $296.5 billion a year earlier.
Meanwhile individual U.S. cardmember spending rose to $5,445 in the quarter, up from $5,275 in 2018.
American Express makes most of its money off of fees it charges merchants to accept their cards. The more money spent by consumers at these merchants, the more AmEx earns in processing fees.
AmEx has also been encouraging its customers to carry a balance, even on its traditional cards that typically had to be paid off at the end of each month. The company had $72.6 billion in loans to customers at the end of the second quarter, up from $66.3 billion a year earlier.
Other financial companies have been reporting similar gains in their consumer banking businesses. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, two of American Express' biggest competitors, both reported higher credit card revenue and interest revenue.
Total revenue for the company, net of interest expense, was $10.84 billion, up from $10.00 billion a year earlier.
Feds: Biltmore violated labor laws
ASHEVILLE — Federal authorities have fined the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina for hiring a non-U.S. citizen over a qualified applicant from the U.S.
The Asheville Citizen Times reported Thursday that the estate that owns the massive, gilded-age mansion in the western North Carolina mountains violated federal labor laws.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Biltmore paid nearly $7,000 in back wages to an applicant for a cook position. The estate also spent more than $24,000 on a civil penalty.
Estate spokeswoman LeeAnn Donnelly said the hiring decision was the result of a "miscommunication" and that Biltmore "did not fully understand" the local applicant's desire for the entry-level cook position.
The 8,000-acre estate and mansion usually employees some 2,400 workers, depending on the season, and draws more than a million visitors a year.
Corvette tools out mid-engine model
WARREN, Mich. — The new Chevrolet Corvette doesn't look much like earlier versions of the classic American sports car.
With the engine in the middle instead of the front for the first time, it more resembles a Lamborghini, Lotus or McLaren race car. Engineers say they had to move the engine because they had reached the performance limits of a front-engine car.
The 2020 version was to be unveiled Thursday night at a World War II dirigible hangar in Orange County, California.
Engineers say it will perform far better than the current front-engine model and will be quieter on the road.
Although it looks more like a racer, they kept some of the old Corvette's looks such as the tapered fastback rear and pointed shark-nose hood.
VW plant in Tenn. hires new CEO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Volkswagen plant in Tennessee is getting a new chief executive who in the coming months will work on an $800 million expansion and oversee two vehicle launches.
The Times Free Press reported that 58-year-old Tom du Plessis will be taking over as CEO for Frank Fischer who took the position temporarily in May.
The 11-year vet with Volkswagen says it's an interesting time for the factory. The Chattanooga plant held a union vote in May that didn't pass. Du Plessis declined to comment on it.
The factory is going to launch a new five-seat SUV based on the Atlas and the 2020 Passat by year's end. The plant also plans to break ground on an $800 million electric vehicle facility with plans to produce a new SUV in 2022.
Instagram expands hiding 'likes' test
SAN FRANCISCO — Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many "likes" people's posts receive as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has been running the test in Canada since May. Now, Facebook says the test has been expanded to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.
Facebook typically tests new Facebook and Instagram features in smaller markets before bringing them to the U.S., if it ever does.
People can still see how many people liked their own photos, but won't see counts for other people's posts. Rather, they could tap to see a list of all the accounts that liked the other posts, but would have to count the total manually.