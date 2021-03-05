S&P notches weekly gain on tech rally; stock awards drive Boeing CEO's $21M compensation deal

Tech rebound pulls stocks out of slump
NEW YORK — A late-day rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.
The broad-based index rose 2 percent Friday after investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month. However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.
The yield on the surging 10-year Treasury note pulled back from a midday spike and wound up at 1.56 percent, only slightly higher than a day earlier.
Boeing CEO waives pay; still got $21M
CHICAGO — The CEO of Boeing gave up his salary for most of last year, but he still got stock benefits that push the value of his compensation to more than $21 million. That's according to a filing Boeing made Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Boeing had a bad year in 2020.
The company lost nearly $12 billion as its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, was grounded most of the year, and the pandemic hurt demand for new planes. Calhoun's 2020 compensation includes the rights eventually to $7 million in stock for returning the Max to service after two crashes that killed 346 people.
Boeing builds the 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, where it employs about 5,700 workers.
Multiple cracks seen in United jet engine
WASHINGTON — Federal safety officials are updating their investigation into the engine failure on a United Airlines plane that sent parts of the engine housing raining down on Denver-area neighborhoods last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that a microscopic exam confirmed that a fan blade that snapped off had telltale signs of fatigue — tiny cracks caused by wear and tear. The safety board says the engine had been used on nearly 3,000 flights since its last inspection. After the Feb. 22 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered that certain blades on the same model of engine be inspected for cracks before their next flight.
Credit card borrowing falls 4-year low
WASHINGTON — Borrowing by Americans fell in January for the first time in five months, as the use of credit cards fell to the lowest level in four years, offsetting gains in auto loans and student loans.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January, the first setback since a $9 billion decline in August. The weakness came from a $9.9 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards. It pushed credit card activity down to the lowest level since January 2017.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications about Americans' willingness to take on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Airline IT provider hacked, data breached
BOSTON — A company that manages ticket-processing and frequent flier data for major global airlines has exposed the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. Geneva-based SITA says the hackers were inside servers for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24. SITA would not say how many airlines were affected. The company says it serves more than 400 airlines.
Costco's profit gets lift from COVID habits
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Warehouse retail chain Costco Wholesale said its fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, its profits weighed by wage premiums paid to employees during the pandemic.
In a quarter during which Costco saw a surge of online shopping, the company said it earned $951 million, up 2 percent from the same period a year earlier. The results came in below expectations. Total revenue was $44.77 billion for the period, exceeding forecasts of $44.5 billion.
Costco has been one retailer that has mostly benefited from the pandemic, as stay-at-home Americans stocked up on bulk goods. The company also is seeing a jump in online shopping, notable for the chain mostly known for its mammoth warehouse stores.
E-commerce revenues were up 75 percent from a year earlier in the quarter that ended Feb. 14.
Saks spinning off website in $500M deal
NEW YORK — Saks Fifth Avenue is spinning off its website into a separate company, with the hopes of expanding that business at a time when more people are shopping online.
Shoppers won't notice the change. The website will still carry the Saks name. And shoppers will still be able to buy online and pickup items at stores, as well as return online orders at there.
HBC, the parent company of Saks, said Friday that the new company will focus on growing online sales by adding more products and services, such as styling.
Online shopping has boomed during the pandemic, even for high-priced luxury items, as homebound people avoid stores. Farfetch, an online store that sells goods from Gucci, Fendi and other high-end designers, said revenue soared 64 percent last year from the year before.
HBC said investor firm Insight Partners will buy a $500 million stake in the new online business, valuing it at $2 billion. The Saks physical stores will remain operated by HBC, a privately-held company that also operates Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay.
Excavator maker to halt production in SC
COLUMBIA — A company that makes excavators has announced that it will halt production at a South Carolina Upstate plant in May, officials said.
The decision by Houston-based Kobelco Construction Machinery America will affect more than 100 employees at the company's plant in Moore, which is near Spartanburg, WSPA-TV reported.
Two other Kobelco plants — in West Virginia and Canada — faced similar production pauses in recent months, the station reported.