Wall Street finished a milestone-setting week on a downbeat note Friday after a late flurry of selling nudged stocks lower, ending the market's four-day winning streak.
Even with the modest losses the market delivered its third straight weekly gain, with the benchmark S&P 500 index hovering just below its record high close from a day earlier.
That milestone, which eclipsed the benchmark index's last record close on April 30, came amid a swift turnaround for stocks this month that has erased the losses from a steep sell-off in May. The major U.S. stock indexes are up more than 7% so far this month and are holding on to gains of more than 14% for the year.
Investors have been reassured by statements from the Federal Reserve this month that suggest the central bank is prepared to cut interest rates in response to a slowing global economy. At the same time, traders remain concerned that corporate profits might suffer should the kind of economic slowdown that would prompt the Fed to cut rates take hold.
A mixed batch of economic data on Friday didn't have much of an impact on trading, which remained mostly muted as investors took a breather after a four-day rally.
"Some of the information we've gotten today hasn't been all that impactful to kind of change the price action we saw this week," said Ioana Martin, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Trading was wobbly for much of Friday as investors sized up a mixed batch of economic data. A report on manufacturing for June came in below analysts' forecasts. A separate report was more encouraging, indicating that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes increased in May.
The modest dip cut into some of the market's gains from Thursday, but did little to dent the Wall Street's June rally.
The biggest uncertainty looming over the market remains the U.S. trade war with China. Stocks opened the week higher and rallied since then after President Donald Trump said he planned to meet with China's president next week at the G20 summit in Japan to discuss their ongoing trade conflict.
Both nations' leaders have lately signaled a willingness to resolve the dispute and are meeting next week for talks.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it is willing to cut interest rates to stabilize the U.S. economy if the trade dispute crimps growth. That's helped drive the market's rebound in June.
"At this point it's not so much a question about whether the Fed is going to be accommodative or not, it's just what that magnitude is going to be," Martin said.
Looking ahead, next week's G20 summit is likely to be the next big market mover, Martin said.
"That hopefully gives us a little bit more color on the trade situation," she said.