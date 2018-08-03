Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.