Stocks eke out gains after late sell-off
NEW YORK — Stocks recovered from a late-afternoon bout of selling on Wall Street to finish modestly higher Wednesday, giving the benchmark S&P 500 its fifth straight gain.
Technology stocks powered much of the rally, led by chipmakers. Retailers, homebuilders and hotel operators were among the big gainers. Energy companies, consumer goods makers and industrial stocks took the heaviest losses.
The market's last-minute rebound after an early rally faded echoed the prior day's results and came in a mostly quiet week for market-moving news. That could change as swiftly as Friday, when the government issues its closely watched monthly tally of hiring by U.S. employers.
Investors were also gearing up for a new round of corporate earnings reports set to begin coming out next week. The overall forecast is for a weak round of results, with earnings by S&P 500 companies expected to contract by 4%, according to FactSet.
Even so, traders are expecting company earnings to come in a little bit above current forecasts and for results to be stronger later this year, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
"The remaining quarters of the year are currently forecast to be higher," Stovall said. "So, in many ways, analysts think that the first quarter was an anomaly not likely to be repeated."
More Facebook data exposure found
SAN FRANCISCO — Security researchers have uncovered more instances of Facebook user data being publicly exposed on the Internet, further underscoring its struggles as it deals with a slew of privacy problems.
The researchers from the firm UpGuard said in a blog post Wednesday that the data, which included user names and passwords, came from two different Facebook apps that stored their data publicly on Amazon's cloud services. Facebook says the databases have been taken down.
But the episode illustrates Facebook's issues with controlling its users' data, especially once it is in the hands of third-party developers.
The databases were from a Mexico-based media company called Cultura Colectiva, which included more than 540 million records — like user comments and likes — and from an app called At the Pool.
Firms slower to hire, payroll survey says
WASHINGTON — Companies added the fewest jobs in 18 months in March, a private survey found, suggesting employers may have grown more cautious as signs of slower economic growth have emerged.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 129,000 jobs last month, down from the previous month's gain of 197,000. Still, the job gains in March are enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.
All the job gains were in service sectors, such as education and health care, which added a combined total of 56,000. Professional and business services, which include engineering, accounting, and other higher-paid work, added 41,000.
Small businesses added just 6,000 jobs, far below the hiring by large and medium-sized businesses. Smaller companies typically struggle to compete in hiring with bigger businesses when fewer workers are available.
Growth at service firms slows
WASHINGTON — U.S. service companies grew at a slower pace in March, as business activity and new orders slipped from strong levels in February.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports that its service index fell to 56.1% last month, down from 59.7% in February. Any reading above 50 signals growth.
The service sector, which is where most Americans work, has been expanding for 110 straight months, according to the survey-based ISM index. March's results indicate that growth should continue, although it might be somewhat slower than previous ISM reports suggested.
"We had such a strong report last month, I didn't know whether we could stay up in that high altitude — apparently not," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM non-manufacturing business survey committee.
Several companies surveyed for the index say it's become more difficult to hire workers, a reflection of the 3.8% unemployment rate. Steady hiring over the nearly decade-long recovery from the Great Recession has caused the pool of people seeking work to decline, helping to push up wages.
Business activity and new orders fell sharply in March, as a greater percentage of companies indicated that both measures had fallen relative to February. But the measure of employment increased slightly as more of the companies surveyed said hiring was higher.
Ex-Nissan chair to face media
TOKYO — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he will hold a news conference on April 11.
Ghosn said Wednesday on his new verified Twitter account that "I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening."
Ghosn, a former South Carolina-based tire executive with Michelin North America, was arrested in November and has been charged with breach of trust and with falsifying financial reports in understating his income. He says he is innocent.
He has kept silent, publicly, since his release on bail last month after nearly four months of detention.
Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said Tuesday that he has petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in the case. Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, winning global accolades for steering the automaker from the brink of bankruptcy.