S&P index closes volatile quarter up 8.5%; U.S. economic output plunged in 2Q

Wall St. rally closes strong, wild quarter
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, but only after zooming up, down and back up again in a fitting end to what was a wild month and quarter for Wall Street.
Prospects for additional support from Congress for the economy helped drive the day's trading, as they have for weeks. The S&P 500 shot to a gain of as much as 1.7 percent after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he would talk with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about a potential deal in the afternoon, "and I hope we can get something done."
But the gains nearly vanished as pessimism rose about Washington's ability to get past its partisanship and send economic aid that investors say is crucial. The S&P 500 hit its low for the day just after Pelosi said she and Mnuchin "found areas where we are seeking further clarification," though she said talks will continue.
It was the last day of a strong quarter for the market, where the S&P 500 rallied 8.5 percent to follow up on its 20 percent surge in the spring. But momentum slowed sharply at the close, and the index lost 3.9 percent in September for its first monthly loss since the March sell-off. A long list of worries dogged Wall Street, headlined by concerns that the Big Tech stocks dominating the market simply got too expensive. Other worries include rising tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as the uncertainties swirling around the upcoming U.S. elections.
US economy slid by 31.4% in the spring
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.
The measurement of gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4 percent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7 percent drop estimated one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The government's last look at the second quarter showed a decline that was more than three times larger than the fall of 10 percent in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president, which had been the largest decline in U.S. history.
Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30 percent in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7 percent surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.
The government will release its July-September GDP report Oct. 29, just five days before the presidential election.
Economists are forecasting that growth will slow significantly in the final three months of this year to a rate of around 4 percent. For all of 2020, economists expect GDP to fall by around 4 percent, which would mark the first annual decline since 2009.
FAA chief flies on grounded 737 Max
DALLAS — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration began a test flight of Boeing's revamped 737 Max jetliner on Wednesday as his agency considers whether to allow the plane to return to flight after two deadly crashes.
FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a pilot who flew for the military and Delta Air Lines, was expected to sit in the captain's seat during a two-hour flight. An FAA spokesman said Boeing pilots would also be on the plane when it takes off from the former Boeing Field in the Seattle area.
The crew put the jet through repeated changes in direction, speed and altitude as it headed east over the Cascade Range into central Washington state, according to data from tracking site Flightradar24.com.
The Max has been grounded since March 2019, after the second crash. Both crashes have been blamed on an automated anti-stall system that pushed the noses of the planes down based on faulty readings from sensors. Boeing hopes to win FAA approval later this year for changes it has made to flight-control software and computers.
Home sale contracts increase in Aug.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, suggesting the hot U.S. housing market will continue to churn well into fall.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 8.8 percent to a record high of 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were sidelined as the coronavirus swept through the U.S.
Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month's numbers point to continued strong sales into October.
The housing market has been one of the highlights of the U.S. economy, which is still trying to get back its pre-virus momentum. Contract signings are now 24.2 percent ahead of where they were last year, after falling behind last year's pace earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
Historically low interest rates of less than 3 percent are pushing buyers into the market, even as prices are rising due to a lack of available properties.
Faulty cameras spur Ford recall
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.
Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Secretive tech firm makes market debut
BOSTON — Seventeen years after it was born with the help of CIA seed money, the data-mining outfit Palantir Technologies is finally going public in the biggest Wall Street tech offering since last year's debut of Slack and Uber.
Never profitable and dogged by ethical objections for assisting in the Trump administration's deportation crackdown, Palantir forged ahead Wednesday with a direct listing of its stock, gaining 31 percent in its first trading day.
Rather than selling newly minted shares to raise money; Palantir listed existed shares for public trading. The stock closed at $9.50 after reaching a peak of $11.42.
The low-key stock strategy was in character for a secretive company long reliant on spies, cops and the military as customers — and whose founders are keeping voting control of the company. The question for investors and management now is whether Palantir can transition from a business built on the costly handholding of government customers to serving big corporate customers. The company provides of software and consulting services that often embeds its own engineers with clients.
Google unveils updated phone, TV service
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service.
The company is trying to turn the sales tide with the Pixel 5, which offers a few new twists, including the ability to work with the new ultra-fast wireless networks called 5G that are still being built. But perhaps the Pixel 5's biggest selling point will be its price — $700, a markdown of $100 from last year's model.
The phone, available Oct. 15, is coming out two months after Google introduced a budget version, the Pixel 4a, that sells for $350. Google also revealed Wednesday that it will make a 5G version of the Pixel 4a that will sell for $500.
Google also said its next-generation Chromecast, which streams online video on TVs, will include a new "Google TV" service that will make it easier for viewers sift through channels and streaming services. It will cost $50 and come with a small remote control for the first time.
Ex-Audi chief on trial over emissions
FRANKFURT, Germany — The former head of Volkswagen's Audi luxury car division and three others went on trial Wednesday on charges related to the company's cheating on diesel car emissions tests. The proceedings represent the first criminal trial in Germany over the scandal that erupted five years ago and has cost the Volkswagen Group more than $35 billion in fines and settlements.
Rupert Stadler and the three co-defendants are charged with fraud, false certification and criminal false advertising before a court in Munich in a trial that is scheduled to include 176 sessions lasting until Dec. 20, 2022. The dpa news agency reported Stadler made no statement arriving at the courtroom where the trial was to take place under anti-coronavirus measures including attendance limits and social distancing.
The trial is a consequence of VW's emission scandal that erupted in September 2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation saying that the automaker had rigged thousands of cars to detect when the cars were on emissions test stands. The software turned emissions controls up so that the cars could pass the test, then turned them off when the cars were driven on the street. The result was pollution in excess of U.S. limits for nitrous oxide, which can harm people's health.
Anthem to pay $39.5M over cyberattack
INDIANAPOLIS — Health insurer Anthem has agreed to another multimillion-dollar settlement over a cyberattack on its technology that exposed the personal information of nearly 79 million people.
The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it will pay $39.5 million to settle an investigation by a group of state attorneys general. Anthem said it was the last open investigation into the attack.
The company also agreed nearly two years ago with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pay $16 million to settle possible privacy violations.
Anthem Inc. provides health insurance coverage to more than 42 million people in several states, including key markets like California and New York. The company discovered the data breach in early 2015 after hackers had been burrowing into its systems for weeks.