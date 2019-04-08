S&P 500 extends winning streak
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes took a round trip Monday, erasing their early-morning losses to end the day close to where they started.
The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, enough to prolong its winning streak to eight days, its longest in a year and a half. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower due to another big loss for Boeing.
Most stock movements were only modest, and the market was nearly evenly split between winners and losers as investors looked ahead to a busy week for markets with updates scheduled for corporate earnings, the U.S. economy and global trade.
Boeing was one of the biggest movers on the quiet Monday, slumping 4.4% after saying late Friday that it will cut production of its 737 Max plane. Regulators around the world grounded the jet model after it was involved in two separate fatal crashes that occurred within weeks of each other.
Boeing's struggles have dragged on other stocks, including its customers and its suppliers. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, an aerospace supplier, fell 5.1%, and Southwest Airlines lost 2.5%.
On the winning side were energy stocks, which benefited from yet another climb for the price of oil. Since hitting a bottom below $43 per barrel in December, benchmark U.S. crude has gained more than $20.
The market's trend has been decidedly upward in recent weeks as stocks have grinded higher, mostly in small increments. It follows a torrid start to the year, after the Federal Reserve eased fears about a recession by saying it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019.
Later this week, investors will get more clues about the Fed's intentions. The central bank will release the minutes from its last policy meeting on Wednesday, and a report on consumer prices the same day will show whether inflation remains modest.
Gizmodo and the Onion are being sold
NEW YORK — Univision is selling Gizmodo, The Onion and other English-language sites to the private equity firm Great Hill Partners. Terms were not disclosed.
The Spanish-language broadcaster bought much of what was then known as Gawker Media for $135 million in 2016 after the gossipy, confrontational media company lost a privacy suit against Hulk Hogan.
At the time, Univision was investing in English-language digital sites aimed at young people. It had bought The Onion in January 2016 and African-American news site The Root in 2015.
But the strategy didn't turn out well. The sites were not profitable and Univision, based in New York, put them up for sale last summer.
Great Hill says the it's calling the media company "G/O Media" and says James Spanfeller, former Forbes.com CEO, will lead the company.
Fed proposing to tweak bank rules
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is putting forward two proposals to modify regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis that the banking industry complained were too restrictive.
The proposed regulatory changes were approved on a 4-1 vote with Fed board member Lael Brainard opposing the changes. She said they "would weaken important safeguards" put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
The measures will not go into effect until after a public comment period ends this summer. One proposal deals with liquidity, the amount of funds a bank must maintain that would be readily available in times of crisis.
The other would loosen the frequency that some foreign and domestic banks would be required to submit "living wills," the documents that show how a failed bank would wind down operations.
Profits down 15% in NJ casino market
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Casino profits fell by more than 15% in Atlantic City in 2018, a year in which the downsized market re-opened two shuttered gambling halls.
The result was a decrease in gross operating profit of 15.4% for the year, to $582 million.
Five of Atlantic City's 12 casinos closed between 2014 and 2016, and the market seemed to have stabilized at a smaller level with less competition. But the reopening last June of Revel, as the Ocean Resort Casino, and the Trump Taj Mahal as the Hard Rock put two new competitors back into the mix.
Of the seven casinos that had been operating at the start of last year, five of them saw lower gross operating profits.
Only Tropicana and Golden Nugget increased profits last year.
Ford workers in Russia protest closure
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Ford workers in Russia have started industrial action over plans to close a plant including stopping work if there are any equipment problems.
Mikhail Sergeyev, head of a trade union which represents around a third of the St. Petersburg plant's 900-strong workforce, told The Associated Press on Monday the so-called work-to-rule will continue until Ford begins negotiates over redundancy terms.
Under work-to-rule, workers abide strictly to the terms of their contracts.
Sergeyev said his union is pushing for more generous layoff packages equivalent to twice a worker's annual salary, and plans to appeal to Ford's U.S. management to get involved in the dispute.
He added that the union also opposed what he said were measures aimed "to scare the workers and make them drop their demands," such as reduced layoff packages for workers who are frequently sick or considered unproductive.
Ford said last month that it's leaving the Russian car market and closing two assembly plants and an engine plant, after years of lackluster sales through its Ford Sollers joint venture. Ford will keep making vans at another site through the joint venture, which as part of the restructuring program, is now majority owned by the Russian partner, Sollers.
Organized industrial action is uncommon in Russia, where many unions have close ties to management. The auto industry is a rare exception, though.