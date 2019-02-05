Technology companies helped lead stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as strong earnings reports from several companies put investors in a buying mood.
The rally, which briefly wavered around midday, extended the benchmark S&P 500 index's winning streak to five days.
Tech stocks, which have lagged the market in recent months, accounted for much of the rally. Financial sector companies were among the biggest laggards.
Investors welcomed the latest batch of solid earnings reports from a range of U.S. companies, including luxury retailers Ralph Lauren and Estee Lauder and media companies Viacom and Walt Disney.
Halfway through the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season for U.S. companies, the results have come in broadly ahead of analysts' forecasts. However that growth is expected to slow in the months ahead.
"Big companies reported some really good results today," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA. "While the overall earnings season isn't all that impressive versus the past four quarters, it's still a pretty decent quarter."
Tech stocks that helped power the market's gains included Apple, which added 1.7 percent, and Microsoft, which climbed 1.4 percent.
Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings, seeking clues to how companies gauge their prospects for higher profits amid signs of weaker global growth and uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The market got encouraging news from upscale clothing company Ralph Lauren, whose most recent results topped Wall Street forecasts as it benefited from growth in Asia and Europe. More importantly, it raised its forecast despite some fears about an economic slowdown hitting Europe and Asia. The stock jumped more than 8 percent.
Estee Lauder, which also reported better results and said it expects growth in Asia, vaulted almost 12 percent.
Leggett & Platt was among the retailers whose shares surged Tuesday on strong earnings. The home furnishings company climbed 9.8 percent.
Viacom, an entertainment company that owns Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures, rose after reporting earnings that also beat estimates. Walt Disney's latest quarterly report card also blew past expectations.
More than 68 percent of companies reporting earnings in the S&P 500 beat forecasts during the most recent quarter. Those results, in part, helped drive the market's best January in 32 years.
Analysts are warning that earnings growth could slow down substantially in the coming months. Companies have so far reported overall earnings growth of 16.2 percent in the latest quarter, according to data compiled by Factset. However, analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings to shrink 1.3 percent in the first quarter and then to grow just 1.3 percent and 2.6 percent in the second and third quarters, respectively.