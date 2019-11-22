Stocks snap losing streak, end up
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after three days of losses as a week of worry about trade talks between the U.S. and China winds down.
The modest gains Friday weren't enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, its first after six weeks of gains.
President Donald Trump said Friday that a deal between the world's largest economies is "potentially very close" after Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is working to "try not to have a trade war."
Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the gainers, outweighing losses in technology and real estate.
Nordstrom surged 10.6 percent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the upscale retailer said it made a bigger profit last quarter than Wall Street expected.
Banks and retailers were doing well, offsetting declines in technology companies.
Boeing settles dozen of Max crash suits
CHICAGO — Boeing Co. has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max off the coast of Indonesia.
A spokesman for the planemaker said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a jet flown by Indonesia's Lion Air. The company did not disclose terms of the settlements.
A lawyer for Boeing revealed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.
Many of the lawsuits blame the company for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 aboard.
Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max crash four months later in Ethiopia that killed 157.
Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March, and Boeing got no new orders for the plane for several months.
China resizes its economy after census
BEIJING — China's economy was 2.1 percent bigger than earlier estimated, the government said Friday, revising the gross domestic product for 2018 to $13.1 trillion based on results of a census.
The National Bureau of Statistics said Friday the revision reflects more complete measures of the services sector and assets. It raises the possibility China's communist leaders will attain their target of doubling the country's GDP between 2010 and 2020.
The government also plans to issue revised GDP growth estimates for the world's second largest economy but did not say when.
The earlier estimate put the GDP in 2018 at $12.8 trillion). That's still well below the U.S. GDP in 2018 of $20.5 trillion. But the U.S. economy expands at a much slower pace — 2.9 percent in 2018 — than China's.
China's economy expanded at an annual pace of 6 percent in the July-September quarter, the slowest growth since 1992, as a tariff war with the U.S. and slowing global demand hammered its manufacturing sector. Businesses and consumers unnerved by the uncertain outlook for jobs and growth also have reined in spending in another drag on growth.
But given China's still faster growth and population of 1.4 billion people, it's expected to soon overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy.
Airbnb COO steps down, to join board
SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb chief operating officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post but will join the company board.
CEO Brian Chesky said Friday that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She's worked for the business since 2011 and he said she can return as an executive whenever she wants, he said.
Johnson said her children used to play at the Airbnb office after hours, but now her oldest will be heading to college soon. She said that she is resetting the priorities in her life.
$4.3B Vegas Strip resort updated
LAS VEGAS — A multibillion-dollar Las Vegas Strip megaresort has updated plans increasing its capacity and expanding its budget before its scheduled open in 2021.
The Review-Journal reported Thursday that the Malaysia-based parent company Genting Group announced Resorts World Las Vegas is expected to open its doors in the summer, not the end of 2020 as earlier planned.
Officials say the $4.3 billion luxury resort-casino would include a theater, a video globe, additional luxury suites, open balconies and a sky casino.
Company officials say the cost of the megaresort increased from $4 billion making it the most expensive resort property ever developed in Las Vegas behind the $4.18 billion spent on The Cosmopolitan.
Officials say the company named former MGM Resorts International executive Scott Sibella as president of Resorts World in May.
Skin-lightening items pulled off Amazon
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amazon has pulled more than a dozen skin-lightening products with dangerous mercury levels off its website after pushback from Minnesota public-health and environmental activists.
The company's change came after the BeautyWell Project and the Sierra Club's state branch delivered a petition on Wednesday with over 23,000 signatures to Amazon's fulfillment center in Shakopee.
That day, the two organizations also took out a full-page ad in a local newspaper demanding that Amazon stop selling toxic skin-lightening creams. The ad had three words in bold print — "Dangerous, racist, and illegal."
An Amazon spokesperson told Minnesota Public Radio News in an email Thursday that such products are "no longer available."
As of Thursday, all but one of the 15 products with high mercury levels appeared to be removed from Amazon's website.
NJ casinos' 3Q profits up 12.5%
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's nine casinos saw their collective operating profits increase by 12.5 percent in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year.
The comparison was boosted by two new casinos that opened last summer doing much better in the third quarter of this year than they did a year ago, when they had just opened and were spending heavily to attract new business.
The casinos earned a collective profit of $239 million in July, August and September this year.
The Ocean Casino Resort saw a $10 million profit, compared with $581,000 a year ago. And Hard Rock saw a $24.4 million profit, up from $8.2 million in the third quarter of last year.
For the year so far, though, Atlantic City's casinos are down 4.5 percent.