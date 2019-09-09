Mixed day for US stock market
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Monday as large companies gave up early gains and smaller companies closed broadly higher.
The S&P 500 ended virtually flat as losses in technology and health care stocks outweighed gains in financials and other sectors. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks, which has lagged the S&P 500 this year, outpaced the rest of the market.
Investors are taking a shine to smaller-company stocks in hopes that they'll be better shielded from the fallout of the costly trade war between the U.S. and China than large multinationals.
"If you're making your product or service in the U.S. and selling it to U.S. customers, you're somewhat more insulated from the global trade volatility and the slower growth that's spawning from that globally, too," said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at EventShares.
Investor seeks changes at AT&T
NEW YORK — Activist hedge fund manager Elliott Management is making a new $3.2 billion investment in AT&T and calling for changes at the company such as selling its DirecTV and Mexican wireless operations.
The firm also suggests separating the CEO and chairman positions at the Dallas company.
The move comes as AT&T readies a streaming service following its $81 billion purchase of Time Warner. It plans to launch HBO Max in the spring of 2020 as more people cut the cord and move to streaming services.
But Elliott said AT&T has yet to come up with a "clear and strategic rationale" as to why it needs to own Time Warner. A federal appeals court cleared the deal in February.
On Twitter, President Donald Trump called the disclosure of an activist investor "great news" for AT&T, which owns news channel CNN, long a target for Trump's tweets. He again criticized the network's news coverage on Twitter and also went after MSNBC, owned by Comcast.
Consumer borrowing posts big July gain
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing surged in July at its fastest pace since late 2017, driven by a big jump credit card use.
Consumer borrowing increased by $23.3 billion in July after a $13.8 billion advance in June, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. It was the biggest monthly gain since a $29.9 billion jump in November 2017.
The large July gain was led by a sizable increase in borrowing in the category covering credit cards, which rose by $10 billion in July after having fallen by $186 million in June.
Borrowing in the category that covers auto and student loans also posted a sizable gain, rising by $13.3 billion in July following a $14 billion June increase.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs it provides about consumer spending.
UPS to hold holiday hiring steady
DALLAS — UPS said Monday it expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
That's about the same number of people that UPS hired for last year's holiday season. UPS is also counting on automation to keep up with the constant growth in online shopping.
Delivery rival FedEx and major retailers are expected to lay out their plans in the next few weeks.
FedEx hired about 50,000 seasonal workers last year. Big retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart also looked for tens of thousands of extra workers during the holidays.
Southwest still seeking Max payment
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to negotiate with Boeing over damage caused by the grounding of the 737 Max.
CEO Gary Kelly said Monday in a note to employees that the airline is considering ways to share the compensation with workers. Kelly didn't give any details about negotiations with the planemaker.
Southwest has 34 Max jets and more on order. One was preparing to leave the gate at Charleston Internatinal when the Max was grounded in March. It has taken the planes out of its schedule through Jan. 5 — longer than American and United.
Max jets were grounded after two deadly accidents. Boeing hopes to get them flying again later this year.
Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter to cover Max-related compensation to airlines. Boeing delivered nearly 400 of the planes before they were grounded.
Ram adds 875K pickups to recall
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 875,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven.
The expansion covers certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2013 through 2018 model years that have power locking tailgates. Affected 2015 through 2017 trucks have 8-foot beds, and the affected 2013, 2014 and 2018 trucks have beds of other sizes and were built before April 1, 2018.
Fiat Chrysler says it's not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.
The company recalled about 1.1 million trucks in the U.S. in 2018 for the same problem, and added 410,000 in May of 2019, for a total of more than 2.4 million. Most of the recalled trucks are in the U.S. and Canada.
A tailgate tab can fracture and cause the tailgates to unlatch, increasing the risk of cargo spilling onto the road.
Dealers will repair the tailgate latch. Owners of the latest batch of recalled trucks will get letters starting around Oct. 18 notifying them to take their trucks to a dealer for service.
Fiat Chrysler says the recall expansions came because of reviews of customer data as it monitors vehicles in the field. The company says that all loose cargo in the bed should be secured before driving.
Nissan CEO out after dubious payments
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation.
"It would have been better if I had been able to resolve everything first," Saikawa said, referring to deteriorating profits at the automaker and questions about Nissan's relationship with alliance partner Renault of France, as well as the unfolding financial scandals that have tarnished the brand.
Saikawa's predecessor, Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, is awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations. Ghosn says he is innocent.
"I am sorry to investors, customers and of course our workers," said Saikawa.
Board member Yasushi Kimura earlier announced that the board had approved Saikawa's resignation, effective Sept. 16, and a successor would be appointed next month. A search is underway, he added.