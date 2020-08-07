S&P, Dow pick up small gains as tech stocks falter; Canada claps back at new aluminum tariffs

S&P 500 ekes out 6th straight gain
NEW YORK — Wall Street's big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy.
The S&P 500 inched up to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day. It's back within 1 percent of its record for the first time since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent.
Technology stocks took losses, though, on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump's latest escalation against Chinese tech companies.
"The Chinese aren't going to take this lightly," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "They've already suggested they might take it to court. The point is the market is projecting we're going to see a ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and China, and it could focus on technology."
The day's headline economic report was an encouraging one for investors: The U.S. job market strengthened by more last month than economists had forecast, with employers adding 185,000 more jobs than investors expected.
"Yes, future employment data will likely slow due to more COVID-19 restrictions, but for now you have to be quite impressed with how far we've come the last few months," said Ryan Detrick, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial.
Canada to retaliate against new tariffs
TORONTO — Canada's deputy prime minister said Friday that the country plans to impose tariffs equivalent to $2.69 billion on U.S. imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the U.S. is reinstating a 10 percent import tax on Canadian aluminum.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the U.S. tariffs dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment like bats and hockey sticks and embossed aluminum cans for beverages.
Trump originally imposed the tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018. He then lifted them last year on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new pact took effect July 1 and was expected to bring stability to North American trade
The new tariff spat comes after the U.S. in 2018 imposed a 25 percent duty on steel and a 10 percent duty on aluminum. Canada responded with tariffs on hundreds of U.S. products such as ketchup, coffee, strawberry jam and whisky before the two countries dropped their efforts and agreed to the new North American free trade deal.
Trump said he was re-implementing tariffs because there was a surge in aluminum exports from Canada to the U.S. in recent months, but industry organizations dispute that claim.
Consumers in US borrowed more in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that overall consumer borrowing rose by 2.6 percent, or $8.95 billion, in June after big declines in March, April and May as many parts of the country went into lockdown to combat the coronavirus.
In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion, or 2.8 percent. That was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans, which increased by $11.3 billion, or 4.3 percent.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers' willingness to keep borrowing to support their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
China exports up despite virus, tariff war
BEIJING — China's exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2 percent in July as the world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sales to the United States jumped 12.5 percent despite a plunge in U.S. economic activity and a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.
Global exports accelerated from June's 3 percent gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.
"There is an overall improvement in exports in July from June, not just medical supplies which had previously been the main contributor," said Iris Pang of ING in a report. She pointed to gains in shipments of electronics, autos and clothing.
China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March. It is South Carolina's largest global trading partner.
Capital One fined $80M in data breach
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department has fined Capital One $80 million for careless network security practices that enabled a hack that accessed the personal information of 106 million of the bank's credit card holders.
The Comptroller of the Currency said in a consent order Thursday that Capital One failed in 2105 to establish effective risk management when it migrated information technology operations to a cloud-based service.
It said the bank's own internal audit failed to identify "numerous weaknesses" in its management the cloud environment and "engaged in unsafe or unsound practices that were part of a pattern of misconduct."
The consent order said Capital One has committed to fixing the problem. In an emailed statement, the company said it has in the year since the breach "invested significant additional resources into further strengthening our cyber defenses, and have made substantial progress in addressing the requirements of these orders."
Among the largest of its kind on record, the 2019 breach compromised about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. The accused hacker has pleaded innocent to charges related to the breach.