S&P hits high on a so-so day
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a day of mostly wobbly trading with meager gains Tuesday, enough to nudge the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the third straight day.
The benchmark index spent much of the day hovering below its previous high, but edged up in the last few minutes of trading.
Household goods makers, health care stocks, utilities and other sectors helped lift the market, narrowly offsetting a steep decline in communications companies.
Google's parent company, Alphabet, led the slide after the search giant reported a slowdown in revenue growth. Retailers and hospitality industry companies also fell.
The market's latest gyrations came as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.
"This is a market that's trying to find its way after advancing nearly 18% through last night on a year-to-date basis," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "While the numbers have been good, there still remains a cautious tone in the market."
Apple sales, profit sag amid iPhone slump
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple's sales are still shrinking amid weakening iPhone demand, despite the company's effort to emphasize services designed to bring in a steady flow of money from the 1.4 billion of its devices still in use.
Revenue for the January-March quarter fell 5% from the same time in 2017 to $58 billion, the company said in its earnings report Tuesday. That downturn followed a 5% drop in the previous quarter.
It's the first time Apple has suffered two consecutive quarterly revenue declines in two-and-half years.
Apple still posted a profit of $11.6 billion during its latest quarter, though that was down 16% compared to last year. That translated into $2.46 per share, down 10% from last year, but above the $2.36 per share forecast among analysts surveyed by FactSet.
McDonald's adds the bacon, sizzles
CHICAGO — McDonald's turned to a sure thing in the first quarter — bacon — and it paid off.
The world's biggest burger chain on Tuesday reported a first quarter profit of $1.33 billion, or $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.78 per share, which is a nickel better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
McDonald's revenue fell 3.5% to $4.95 billion, also topping Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was expected to fall as McDonald's puts some company-owned stores back in the hands of franchisees. Around 90% of the company's stores globally are run by franchisees; McDonald's wants to bring that to 95%.
At the beginning of the year, McDonald's Corp. offered bacon on anything customers wanted for an hour. That — along with new menu items like doughnut sticks — generated both hype and store traffic.
U.S. same-store sales were up 4.5%, beating expectations. The company said it's also seeing gains as U.S. stores come back into service after renovations.
Global sales at restaurants open at least a year jumped 5.4% in the January to March period. That was better than Wall Street's forecast of 3.4%, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Buffett steps into fight for Anadarko
OMAHA, Nebraska — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will finance a bid by Occidental Petroleum for Anadarko, potentially upending Chevron's $33 billion offer for the energy company.
At stake are choice oil and gas fields spread across Texas and New Mexico, including a 75-mile-wide corridor across the Delaware Basin, a region bountiful with natural gas.
Anadarko Petroleum accepted a buyout bid from Chevron earlier this month, but it's now considering Occidental's offer worth about $57 billion in cash and stock, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron's offer would be worth about $50 billion by the same metric.
While Chevron maintained Tuesday that its signed agreement with Anadarko is superior, with Buffett stepping in many saw the advantage swing decidedly toward the much smaller Occidental and its CEO, Vicki Hollub.
Duke Energy rate bill opposed
RALEIGH — The country's largest electric company is pushing North Carolina legislators to allow it to line up years of profitable infrastructure projects all at once.
The state Senate could take up legislation later this week after it was cleared by a committee Tuesday.
The measure comes after state utilities regulators last year wouldn't approve a $13 billion Duke Energy proposal on electricity grip updates with profit margins tacked on. The company also projects consumers paying $10 billion in coal-ash cleanup.
Big employers, clean-energy advocates and consumer groups including the AARP oppose the utility's goal of locking in cost increases. They complain that the legislation would limit public examination of big-ticket projects, which Duke is highlighting as a revenue source as electricity consumption is forecast to decline.
Weak sales weigh on GM results
DETROIT — Americans paid more for some General Motors vehicles in the first quarter, but overall sales declined and the automaker's results fell short of expectations.
GM delivered more than 665,000 vehicles in the U.S. with the highest average prices for any first quarter in its history. Sales of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks rose 20% year from a year ago, priced nearly $5,800 higher than models they replaced.
But overall vehicle sales in the U.S. dropped. In North America, sales fell to 775,000 vehicles from 827,000 vehicles. In the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, vehicle sales declined to 947,000 from 1.1 billion.
For the three months ended March 31, GM earned $2.12 billion, or $1.48 per share. A year earlier it earned $1.03 billion, or 72 cents per share. Removing certain items, earnings were $1.41 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.69 per share.
Revenue fell to $34.88 billion from $36.1 billion. Wall Street expected $35.22 billion.
Pay for US workers up slightly 1Q
WASHINGTON — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose 0.7% in the first three months of the year, a modest gain that matched the previous quarter's increase.
The data, released Tuesday by the Labor Department, suggests that growth in workers' compensation has stalled in recent months. In the first quarter, wages and benefits increased 2.8% compared with a year earlier. That's down slightly from a 2.9% annual gain in the final quarter of 2018. Still, workers' compensation has picked up slowly. Five years ago, quarterly gains were closer to 0.4%.
The job market is very tight, with the unemployment rate at 3.8%, near a 50-year low, and there are more open jobs than unemployed workers. That has pushed up wages over time, though the gains aren't as healthy as they were the last time the jobless rate was this low.
Faster pay increases can force companies to raise prices to offset the higher labor costs, which can lead to inflation. The modest growth in pay and benefits contained in Tuesday's report suggests that inflationary pressures remain in check.
Compensation rose more quickly in typically lower-paying occupations and industries than in higher-paying ones. For truckers and other transportation workers, it jumped 1.6%, and for retail workers it rose 1%. Managers' compensation rose just 0.5% and for professional workers, 0.4%. That is a sign employers are struggling particularly hard to find and keep lower-skilled workers.
Oil prices drag on BP's earnings
LONDON — Energy producer BP says first quarter earnings fell 9% amid lower oil prices.
The company says underlying replacement cost profit — the industry's preferred measure of performance because it strips out one-time items and changes in inventory values— fell to $2.36 billion from $2.59 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 19% to $2.93 billion.
Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil, hit an 18-month low in December and averaged $63.13 a barrel in the first quarter, down 5.5 percent on the year, before picking up more recently.
BP says it cut carbon emissions from operations by 1.7 million tons in 2018. Earlier this year, BP responded to shareholder pressure by announcing that executive compensation would be partly determined by progress in meeting carbon reduction targets.
MGM Resorts to cut 1,000 jobs
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International says it expects to cut about 1,000 jobs by June.
The layoffs announced Monday include 254 jobs the company said last week it would cut as it works to reduce costs and boost earnings.
Finance chief Corey Sanders said 35 executives have already taken voluntary retirement as part of the MGM 2020 plan. It's an effort to increase annual earnings by $300 million by 2021.
The company reported revenue was 12.6% higher during this year's first quarter than for the same period in 2018 but that its cash flow in Las Vegas dropped by 10%.