S&P 500 posts its 2nd weekly loss in a row; consumers opened their wallets in January

Stocks end mixed after bumpy session
NEW YORK — A choppy day on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Friday, helping push the S&P 500 to its second straight weekly loss.
Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields eased lower, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden's stimulus package.
Losses in banks and health care stocks helped drag the S&P 500 down 0.5 percent, erasing an early gain. Falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks. Technology and communication service companies, which bore the brunt of the selling a day before, recovered slightly, which helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite manage a 0.6 percent gain.
Bond yields eased off of their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.42 percent from 1.51 percent late Thursday.
"We still think the uptrend in (stocks) is very much intact and that they'll outperform bonds in the coming year," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Consumers rebound, boost spending 2.4%
WASHINGTON — Bouncing back from months of retrenchment, America's consumers stepped up their spending by a solid 2.4 percent in January, the sharpest increase in seven months and a sign that the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery from the pandemic recession.
Friday's report from the U.S. Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, jumped 10 percent last month, the biggest gain in nine months, boosted by payments that most Americans received from the government.
The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised concerns that consumers, who power most of the economy, were hunkered down, too anxious to travel, shop and spend. Last month's sharp gain suggests that many people are growing more confident about spending, especially after receiving $600 checks that went to most adults last month in a federal economic aid package.
"The economy weakened late last year as the fiscal support faded and the pandemic intensified, but now it seems to be coming back to life," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
VW weathers pandemic with $10.7B gain
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen said Friday it made better than expected after-tax profit of $10.7 billion in 2020 despite the pandemic. The world's No. 2 automaker said the rapid recovery of China, its largest single market, and resilient sales of luxury vehicles helped the bottom line.
The company gave an upbeat outlook for this year, saying it would carry momentum from the stronger second half of the year over into earnings going forward. It predicted earnings would be in the top part of its forecast range and that sales revenue would be "significantly higher," assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results underline the uneven impact of the pandemic. Manufacturing companies like Germany's three big carmakers — Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler — have seen their sales and earnings hold up better than those for services, tourism and air travel companies.
VW's earnings were off 37 percent from 2019, and revenue was down 11.8 percent, less than the 16.4 percent drop in unit sales to 9.2 million vehicles. That meant Volkswagen surrendered the title of biggest carmaker by volume that it had held since 2016 to Toyota, which sold 9.5 million vehicles.
United to pay $49M to settle mail case
CHICAGO — United Airlines will pay more than $49 million to avoid criminal prosecution and settle civil charges of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service in the delivery of international mail.
The Justice Department said Friday that former employees of the carrier's cargo division falsified parcel delivery information between 2012 and 2015. Prosecutors said that as a result, United collected millions of dollars in payments that it should not have received.
United agreed to pay nearly $17.3 million in criminal penalties and forfeited revenue to end the criminal investigation, and separately United will pay $32.2 million in related civil penalties, according to the Justice Department.
BA parent books huge loss for 2020
LONDON — The parent company of British Airways and Iberia on Friday said it swung to an $8.3 billion loss last year as the pandemic caused a near-total collapse in international air traffic, and called for digital passes to help revive travel.
IAG's revenue slumped 70 percent to $9.4 billion.
"Our results reflect the serious impact that COVID-19 has had on our business," said CEO Luis Gallego.
The outlook is so uncertain that the company did not provide any targets or estimates for 2021. At the start of this year business remained precarious as many countries extended or introduced new lockdown measures on travel and business.
Passenger capacity at IAG's airlines in 2020 was just 33% of what it was the previous year. In the current quarter, it is estimated at just 20% of what it was in the same period of 2019.
Birkenstock to sell stake to investors
BERLIN — Germany's Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, said Friday it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault.
Birkenstock didn't disclose the price or further details of the agreement, citing confidentiality agreements. It said the Birkenstock brothers will retain a stake and the transaction is "subject to the usual antitrust audits."
Birkenstock, which dates its origins back to 1774 and manufactures its products at several sites in Germany, has about 3,000 employees.
The family-owned company said that bringing in new shareholders "is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India."
The company said it plans to invest in further developing its direct-to-consumer business and expanding its e-commerce platforms.