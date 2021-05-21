S&P 500 posts 2nd straight weekly loss; number of homes for sale fall to a record low

Stocks close shaky session mixed
NEW YORK — Stocks ended a wobbly day to close the week with mixed results.
The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and ended 0.1 percent lower May 21, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower.
The Nasdaq gave back 0.5 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent.
Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.
"The market is trying to digest signs of incipient inflation that may be more than transitory, with what the Fed's reaction might be," said Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.
Analysts have also said investors are looking further ahead, beyond the recovery, and wary about potential tax changes and the impact on growth.
Home sales fell amid low inventory
NEW YORK — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs.
Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.85 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
April's sales pace was the slowest since last June and well below the 6.01 million sales rate economists expected, according to FactSet.
"Even with home sales declining modestly, one can describe the market as being hot," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist." All indications is that buyer demand remains strong."
Sales through the first four months of this year are running 20 percent higher than they were a year ago, the NAR said.
The combination of solid demand and a dearth of homes on the market continues to drive up home prices. Last month, the U.S. median home price surged 19.1 percent from a year earlier to $341,600, an all-time high. Half of the homes on the market are selling for more than their list price, Yun said.
Crypto usage may get more tax scrutiny
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don't sidestep the tax man.
The Treasury Department issued a report May 20 that outlines measures. Among the proposed changes, businesses that receive "cryptoassets" with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report it to the IRS.
The report explained that while the share of business transactions that involve cryptocurrency remains small, the new reporting requirement is necessary to discourage businesses from concealing such transactions from the IRS.
The report notes that cryptocurrency "already poses a significant problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly, including tax evasion."
Another policy change would require payment-services providers to file reports in order to discourage businesses from attempting to hide their income by using alternatives to traditional banks.
KC Southern takes buyout from top bidder
NEW YORK — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks.
The decision May 21 comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior.
Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer. Canadian Pacific has asserted that their combination with Kansas City Southern is most likely to get a green light from regulators.
Both Kansas City Southern and Canadian National operate rails that run north and south through the center of the country, which Canadian Pacific believes would create antitrust issues in a merger.
Amazon warehouse work halted over nooses
WINDSOR, Conn. — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called "potential" hate crimes.
Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.
Amazon said it's closing the site until May 24 so that additional security measures can be put in place.
Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.
Self-driving systems need rules: Ford CEO
DETROIT — The CEO of America's second-largest auto company is calling for the federal government to set standards for fully or partially automated vehicles to tighten the safety of electronic driving systems.
In urging federal regulation, Ford CEO Jim Farley becomes the highest-profile auto executive to publicly recognize a need to more closely monitor the emerging technology, which is becoming more prevalent on America's roadways just as questions are being raised about the potential risks to motorists. In limited areas, companies are beginning to deploy fully autonomous ride-hailing services.
Farley's statements, in an interview with The Associated Press, follow increased scrutiny by regulators of Tesla's partially automated "Autopilot" driver-assist system, which has been involved in a series of high-profile crashes. Tesla also is using selected owners to test its "Full Self-Driving" software on public roads.
"Absolutely," Farley said when asked whether federal regulations are needed. "Today, the regulations are state-by-state," he said of fully autonomous vehicles. "They're really oriented toward the development of the technology, not large-scale deployment of the technology."