S&P 500 posts 1st weekly loss in since Jan.; median US home price up 14% in a year

Stocks end wobbly day with mixed results
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes ended a choppy day of trading little changed Friday, though the S&P 500 finished with its first weekly loss in three weeks.
The benchmark index slipped 0.2 percent, extending its losing streak to a fourth day, after wavering between small gains and losses for most of the day. A majority of the companies in the S&P 500 rose, but losses in health care, communication services and other stocks outweighed gains by banks and industrial companies, among others.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite closed essentially flat, while another strong showing by smaller companies pushed the Russell 200 index to a 2.2 percent gain.
This week's market pullback, the first downbeat week this month, comes as investors remain focused on the future of the COVID-stricken economy and the potential for more stimulus to fix it. They've also begun taking into account the likelihood of higher inflation as the economy continues to climb out of its pandemic-induced recession.
Expectations of higher inflation helped drive bond yields sharply higher this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 1.34% Friday, though it's still low by historical standards.
"It's a gradual release of pent-up demand that we're beginning to acknowledge is happening through the U.S. economy," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "And it's occurring against a backdrop of rising interest rates and inflation."
Existing home sales, prices, rise in Jan.
NEW YORK — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market's strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.
Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6 percent in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 23.7 percent from a year earlier. It was the strongest sales pace since October and the second highest since 2006.
Home prices also rose. The U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1 percent from a year earlier. Prices increased in every region of the country.
The red-hot housing market fueled in part by low borrowing costs has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows. The dearth of homes for sale has been the main driver of prices.
"Sales easily could have been even 20 percent higher if there had been more inventory and more choices," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.
The housing market has mounted a strong comeback since last summer after declining sharply in the spring when the coronavirus outbreak hit. Sales surged last year to the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom.
Federal senses modest gains in hiring
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says there's evidence that hiring has picked up in recent weeks, though the job market remains badly damaged by the pandemic.
In its semi-annual monetary policy report released Friday, the Fed said it has been watching job figures compiled by payroll processor ADP. The Fed has constructed its own measurement of hiring using the private firm's data, and said that gauge has closely matched the government's monthly jobs reports throughout the pandemic.
"The ADP data indicate that employment improved modestly through early February," the Fed's report said. It also said that its measure shows that the battered leisure and hospitality industry — which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues — has started adding jobs again, after a "temporary downturn" at the end of last year.
The Fed has in the past several years turned increasingly to non-governmental sources of economic data to get a quicker, more timely read on the economy. In its report, the central bank said this has proved particularly useful during the pandemic given the speed of the recession, which eliminated 22 million jobs in just two months this spring. Just 55 percent of those jobs have been recovered. The report will form the basis for Fedchair Jerome Powell's testimony next week before committees in the House and Senate.
Honda taps tech expert as new leader
TOKYO — Toshihiro Mibe, a research expert tapped to be president of Japanese automaker Honda on Friday, promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.
Honda Motor Co. said Mibe replaces Takahiro Hachigo effective April 1.
Mibe, who stressed the automaker will be aggressive about developing and selling electric vehicles, joined Honda in 1987. He had been widely expected to take the top post, according to Japanese media. He was instrumental in further forging Honda's two-decade partnership with U.S. automaker General Motors Co. around collaborating on fuel cells, batteries and autonomous driving.
Uber dealt blow in landmark UK ruling
LONDON — Uber drivers in Britain are entitled to benefits such as paid holidays and minimum wage, the country's top court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens the company's business model and holds broad implications for the gig economy.
The ruling that drivers should be classed as "workers" and not self-employed is a big defeat for the ride-hailing giant. And it could inspire similar legal action against other companies who rely on gig workers as well as influence courts in other countries grappling with the issue, experts said.
The Supreme Court judges who heard the case unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against an employment tribunal ruling that two Uber drivers were "workers" under British law.
Uber, which has 65,000 active drivers and 5 million regular users in the U.K., had argued that the two drivers at the center of the case were independent contractors. The company said it respected the court's decision, which it argued focused on a small number of drivers.
"Since then we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way," said Jamie Heywood, Uber's general manager for northern and eastern Europe. "These include giving even more control over how they earn and providing new protections like free insurance in case of sickness or injury."
Heywood said the company would consult with its U.K. drivers to understand the changes they want.
Facebook goes on the offensive Down Under
MENLO PARK, Calif. — For years, Facebook has been in a defensive crouch amid a slew of privacy scandals, antitrust lawsuits and charges that it was letting hate speech and extremism destroy democracy.
Early Thursday, though, it abruptly pivoted to take the offensive in Australia, where it lowered the boom on publishers and the government with a sudden decision to block news on its platform across the entire country.
That move could easily backfire, given concerns about the company’s influence. But for now it’s a startling reminder of just how much power CEO Mark Zuckerberg can wield at the touch of a figurative button.