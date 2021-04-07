S&P 500 notches new high during a choppy session; Target looks to increase its spending with Black businesses

Stocks mixed but S&P hits new high
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped another choppy day of trading April 7 with a mixed finish for stock indexes and another all-time high for the S&P 500.
The benchmark index inched up 0.1 percent after spending much of the session wavering between small gains and losses. Technology, communication and financial companies helped lift the market, offsetting a pullback led by industrials, materials and health care stocks. Treasury yields were also mixed.
The broader market has been mostly subdued this week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.
Analysts expect the economy to recover this year, but they also anticipate the market remain choppy as investors shift money to companies and industries that stand to benefit as the pandemic eases.
Target to spend $2B at Black firms
NEW YORK — Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity.
That's a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, according to Target, though it declined be more specific April 7.
The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction. It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains. The Forward Founders program builds off Target's accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.
Target and other corporations have been expanding ties with Black-owned suppliers, rethinking marketing and embracing other initiatives in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd last summer that led to protests nationwide against policy brutality and racial inequity.
The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in Floyd's death, continued Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Trade deficit jumps by 4.8% in Feb.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.
The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8 percent above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
The increase reflected a 2.6 percent decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7 percent decline in imports, which ticked down from January's record high of $260.1 billion.
The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.
The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68% higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.
The goods deficit with China grew 11.4 percent from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9 percent from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.
Saks is latest retailer to go fur-free
NEW YORK — Saks Fifth Avenue is joining a growing list of retailers and brands including Macy's, Versace and Prada that will stop using animal fur as it reacts to a backlash from consumers.
Saks Fifth Avenue said Wednesday that it will phase out using fur by the end of fiscal 2022. That includes both brand partner and store-label merchandise sold online and in stores. As part of the decision, Saks will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores, the retailer said.
Saks plans to close all of its fur salons by the end of fiscal 2021.
"Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts," merchandising chief Tracy Margolies said in a statement. "We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue."
Fed saw brighter outlook in March
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were encouraged last month by evidence the U.S. economy was picking up, but they showed no sign of moving closer to ending their bond purchases or lifting their benchmark short-term interest rate from nearly zero.
Fed policymakers also said they expect inflation will likely rise in the next few months because of supply bottlenecks, but they believe it will remain near their 2 percent target over the longer run.
"It would likely be some time until substantial further progress toward" the Fed's goals of maximum employment and inflation at 2% are reached, and "asset purchases would continue at least at the current pace until then," the Fed said in minutes taken during its March 16-17 meeting. The minutes were released Wednesday after the customary three-week lag.
The meeting came before last week's March jobs report, which showed a strong 916,000 positions were added that month. But some Fed leaders have stuck to the same message this week that was contained in the minutes. They argue the economy needs to improve further before the central bank will pull back on its support.
UPS eyes aircraft for some deliveries
ATLANTA — UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft as it attempts to improve delivery times in small and mid-size markets.
So-called eVTOLs are a cross between a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane, meaning they can fly at higher speeds, as well as ascend and descend vertically.
The Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network. The program is been overseen by its Flight Forward division, which is also exploring drone delivery.
UPS expects to begin receiving the planes in 2024. There's an option to buy up to 150 aircraft. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The beta aircraft have a 1,400-pound cargo capacity, so they'll be able to transport time-sensitive deliveries more quickly than if the packages were being delivered via small fixed-wing planes that require an airstrip.
The aircraft have a 250-mile range and cruising speed of up to 170 mph.
Fund proposes to buy Toshiba conglomerate
TOKYO — Japan's Toshiba Corp. says it is considering a preliminary acquisition proposal that would take the technology conglomerate private.
Toshiba said April 7 that it asked for more details on the proposal it received the previous, was giving it "careful consideration" and would make an announcement "in due course." Trading in the company's shares was suspended.
The major Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei reported CVC Capital Partners was looking into acquiring the company for the equivalent of $18 billion.
CVC is an international private equity and credit company, which has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors. It declined to comment. It's headquartered in Luxembourg, and its main office is in London, according to the company.
Toshiba, founded in 1875, was long revered as one of Japan's most respected brands, developing the nation's first radar and microwaves, electric rice cookers and laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, the ubiquitous computer chips that store and retain data for digital cameras, cell phones and other gadgets. Toshiba no longer makes laptops and it has sold its computer chips division.
Toshiba's sprawling businesses, besides nuclear power, include railways, elevators and storage for digital data.
Last month, Toshiba held a general shareholders' meeting, and approved a proposal from Effissimo Capital Management, a major shareholder, to appoint independent investigators to look into possible interference last year with shareholder voting rights. Management had opposed the proposal.
The bid to take Toshiba private would help quiet dissenting voices from shareholders.