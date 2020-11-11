S&P 500 just a hair away from its all-time high; TikTok goes to court as US sale deadline nears

Rally fades, pulling indexes below highs
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State helped dent an earlier rally.
The S&P 500 closed up 0.8 percent, putting it just 8 points below the record high it set in September. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 2 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent, partly because of declines in American Express and Walt Disney, two stocks that shot up this week after news of a potentially successful vaccine sent travel, entertainment and tourism companies surging.
Elsewhere in the market, some of the massive rotation that swept through earlier this week also eased off the accelerator. The S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers, while energy and bank stocks gave back a bit of their huge gains from Monday and Tuesday.
TikTok seeks clarity as Trump order looms
SAN FRANCISCO — The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene.
TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until Thursday to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August.
Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by placing TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart, each of which would also have a financial stake in the company. But TikTok said this week it's received "no clarity" from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.
The deal has been under a national-security review by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is led by the Treasury Department. The Treasury Department didn't return emailed requests for comment this week.
"With the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US," TikTok said in a written statement Tuesday.
China online shopping fest draws $100B
BEIJING — Chinese consumers spent over a hundred billion dollars during this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, signaling a rebound in consumption as China recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and a battering of the economy.
From Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, shoppers spent the equivalent of $75.1 billion on Taobao and Tmall, the e-commerce platforms operated by Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce company.
The final sales figure exceeded last year's $38.4 billion over 24 hours, after Alibaba extended its sales period this year for the first time as it sought to help boost sales for merchants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On rival platform JD.com, consumers racked up $40.9 billion in sales over the same period.
The annual Singles' Day shopping festival, the world's largest of its kind, offers shoppers generous discounts on a variety of products, from fresh produce to luxury items.
The annual shopping festival is closely watched as a barometer for consumption in China.
Car sales in China rise 12.5% in Oct.
BEIJING — China's sales of vehicles including trucks and buses rose 12.5 percent over a year earlier in October as the industry recovered from the coronavirus, but total purchases in the year's first 10 months still were below pre-virus levels, an industry group reported Wednesday.
Sales in the biggest global auto market rose to 2.6 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. It said sales of SUVs and other passenger vehicles grew faster than overall purchases but gave no details.
Sales growth was down from September's 17.4 percent.
In the year through October, total vehicle sales declined 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 19.7 million. That was an improvement over the 6.9 percent contraction for the first nine months of the year.
Germany's economy could shrink 5.1%
BERLIN — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers is predicting that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will shrink by 5.1 percent this year — a somewhat more optimistic forecast than one made recently by ministers.
In a report released Wednesday, the five-member German Council of Economic Experts predicted that gross domestic product will grow by 3.7 percent in 2021.
At the end of October, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier predicted a 5.5% contraction this year, followed by 4.4% growth next year.
The experts said their forecast takes account of the resurgence of infections over the past two months and of new measures taken in an effort to curb it. Germany is just over a week into a four-week partial shutdown.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.