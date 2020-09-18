S&P 500 is down for the 3rd week in a row; farmers reeling from virus get more aid

Stocks fall as market decline extends
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped another turbulent week of trading Friday with a broad slide in stocks that left the S&P 500 with its third-straight weekly loss.
The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent, led once again by a sell-off in technology companies, with Apple, Amazon and Alphabet weighing particularly on the market. Technology stocks and other companies that powered the market's strong comeback this year have suddenly lost momentum this month amid worries that they have become too expensive.
The sell-off tempered later in the afternoon but still wiped out what had been a solid start to the week. The S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March. September is historically the worst month for stocks.
"The market has been poised to just pull back, take a breather," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Raising capital is prudent during a month that is known statistically, historically for being difficult for the market."
Stocks have swirled this week despite the Federal Reserve's saying it expects to keep short-term interest rates at record lows through 2023. Low rates typically turbocharge the market by encouraging investors to pay higher prices for stocks, but some investors may have been looking for the Fed to be even more aggressive.
More aid for farms hit by virus
DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government said Friday that it will give farmers an additional $14 billion starting Monday to compensate them for the difficulties they have experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released details of its plan that it said will provide "financial assistance that gives producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."
President Donald Trump first mentioned the aid in a speech Thursday night in Wisconsin, a presidential battleground state that is considered vital for his chances to win a second term.
The coronavirus pandemic has created several problems for farmers. Lowered availability of labor has reduced crop and livestock production as well as processing capacity in meatpacking plants and other facilities. These problems have pushed prices that farmers receive for commodities lower. They've also seen a drop in demand for some products as fewer people have been eating out.
Agriculture groups applauded the additional money, much of which will come in direct payments for crops that meet a specified threshold of price decline. They include corn, soybeans, wheat and some cotton. Chicken, eggs, milk, beef cattle, pigs and lambs also will be covered, as will tobacco, wool, alfalfa, oats, peanuts, rice and hemp.
Jet evacuation rules called outdated
DETROIT — The Federal Aviation Administration hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades, a period when travelers have increasingly had to deal with tighter aircraft seats, more carry-on bags and support animals, a government watchdog says.
The Transportation Department's Inspector General said in an audit report released Friday that the FAA and hasn't done enough research to evaluate the new risks. In addition, it says the FAA largely only updates standards after accidents and hasn't revised them since a 1991 accident.
"This lack of data inhibits FAA's ability to determine how to improve evacuation regulations and protect passenger safety in emergencies," the report said.
It's also hampering the FAA's response to 2018 mandates by Congress that the agency evaluate evacuation procedures and set minimums for seat sizes and the distance between rows, the report said.
The FAA also doesn't account for smoke in emergencies, or the use of personal electronic devices, the report concluded.
The Inspector General recommended that the FAA regularly collect and analyze emergency evacuation data to find out if standards need to be changed. The agency also should make sure that data used in airplane manufacturers' evacuation demonstrations is up to date.
Spanish banks merge, a sign of hard times
LISBON, Portugal — Two of Spain's biggest banks said Friday they were merging, pushed together by a need to weather tough economic times that likely will cost thousands of jobs.
The tie-up between CaixaBank and Bankia will create the largest lender in the country, with assets of more than the equivalent of $787 billion.
The deal comes as Europe's financial sector braces for lean times. With banks' profitability in recent years already dented by low interest rates, which squeeze their profits on loans, they are battling a steep economic downturn as well as uncertainty about the future due to the coronavirus pandemic and the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.
The banks expect annual savings of $912 million as they seek economies of scale and further development of online banking. Those policies are expected to bring layoffs among the combined staff of 50,000, though the statement made no mention of job cuts.
Apple to launch 1st online store in India
NEW DELHI — Apple announced Friday that it will launch its first online store in India next week, as it seeks to increase sales in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets.
The company at present uses third-party online and offline retailers to sell its products in the country.
CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet that the company "can't wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India."
The Sept. 23 launch comes ahead of India's major Hindu festival season beginning next month.
With a nearly 1.4 billion people, including millions of new Internet users every month, India has become a key focus of tech giants over the last few years.
In August, three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea's Samsung applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government.
Apple assembles some smartphones at Foxconn and Wistron's plants in two southern Indian states.
La. firm expanding its Miss. shipyard
GULFPORT, Miss. — Mississippi officials say a Louisiana-based shipbuilder will improve its Mississippi shipyard and add more than 200 jobs to build tugboats for the offshore oil industry.
The jobs will be at the 38-acre Gulf Ship facility in Gulfport, according to the Mississippi Development Agency.
As part of the project, Gulf Ship will retrofit part of the shipyard and improve the waterfront and boat launching system leased from the Harrison County Development Commission.
Gulf Ship, founded in 2006, is an Edison Chouest Offshore company. The parent company is based in Cut Off, La.