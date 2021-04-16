S&P 500 hits another record, marks 4th weekly gain in a row

Stocks added to their recent gains to end the week, driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent on April 16, led by companies that rely directly on consumer spending, health care stocks and banks, which benefited from higher Treasury yields. The benchmark index notched its fourth straight weekly gain.
The gains were tempered by modest declines in technology stocks, which have been prone to pull back when bond yields move higher. The rising yields tend to make shares in technology companies that have had a strong runup over the past year look too expensive. Crude oil prices slipped, weighing down energy companies.
Bond yields rose broadly after falling earlier in the week. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59 percent from 1.53 percent late April 15. Still, bond yields are down from the highs they hit earlier in the month, when the 10-year note traded at a yield of 1.75 percent.
"There's sort of a churning with regard to interest rates and in the market itself," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.
Stocks have rallied in recent weeks amid a string of encouraging reports on hiring, consumer confidence and spending that point to an accelerating U.S. economy. COVID-19 vaccinations and massive support from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve are fueling expectations for solid corporate profit growth as more businesses reopen after being forced to close or operate on a limited basis due to the pandemic.
The last round of stimulus from the government helped lift retail sales, and investors now have to weigh other proposals in Washington, which include investments in infrastructure and potential tax changes.
"Market participants are just trying to figure out, given the stimulus that's already in the market, how do we handicap these next couple of rounds," Martin said.
Investors also continue to be focused on the global economic recovery. China's economy expanded at a sizzling annual pace of 18.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, the government reported Friday. The world's second-largest economy contracted, as most of the world did, during the first months of the pandemic.
Homebuilder stocks such as DR Horton moved broadly higher Friday after the U.S. Commerce Department said that home construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006, as builders recovered from an unusually frigid February.
The rally in builder stocks helped power the S&P 500's consumer discretionary sector's gains, while Pfizer was among the big winners in the index's health care sector, notching a 2.6 percent gain.
Technology and communication services stocks fell modestly.
Several companies rose after reporting solid earnings. Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries jumped 8.7 percent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after handily beating Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Other standouts include J.B. Hunt Transport Services, a big trucking company that rose 1.4 percent after reporting solid financial results.
The market is heading into the busiest two weeks of the earnings reporting season. Expectations are high for companies to show they are recovering from the pandemic or have roadmaps to show when profits will return. Dozens of major publicly traded businesses will report next week, including Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications, Dow Chemical and American Airlines.