S&P 500 hits another new high after a sluggish start; US carrier promotes Boeing Max as safe

Stock indexes shake off a weak start
NEW YORK — Stocks shook off a sluggish start to finish with modest gains Wednesday, nudging the S&P 500 index to an all-time high for the second straight day.
The benchmark index rose 0.2 percent after spending much of the day drifting between small gains and losses. About 54 percent of the stocks in S&P 500 rose, with communications, financial and health care companies driving the bulk of the gains. A pullback in technology stocks, companies that rely on consumer spending and elsewhere kept the market's gains in check. Treasury yields continued to head mostly higher, a sign of growing confidence in the outlook for the economy.
Optimism about vaccine developments have tempered concerns over rising virus cases in the U.S., though worries persist about the fallout from new restrictions on businesses aimed at limiting the spread.
"My farther-out fear for the market is once this vaccine starts to roll out, will it be able to meet these amazing expectations people have for everything getting back to normal?" said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.
American puts Boeing Max in the air
DALLAS — American Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month.
The carrier invited media outlets on board one of the planes Wednesday to demonstrate its confidence in the aircraft's safety.
All Max jets worldwide were grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 passengers and crew members. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes, mainly in flight-control software, that will allow airlines to resume flying the plane.
American is likely to be the first to put passengers back on Max jets, beginning Dec. 29 with once-a-day round trips between New York and Miami.
Some relatives of people who died in the crashes — and who still believe the plane is unsafe — expressed outrage at both Boeing and American over what they termed a publicity stunt.
Congress urged to pass more virus aid
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are urging Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay, though Democrats continued to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programs to expire during the pandemic.
In his most direct comments so far, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that it’s “very important” for Congress to provide economic support. New funding would serve as a “bridge” for the economy to get from the current environment in which virus infections are spiking, to next year when vaccines should be widely available, Powell said.
“We are trying to get as many people across that bridge as we can,” he said.
Fed says virus surge slowing economy
WASHINGTON — A monthly Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged.
The Fed report released Wednesday said that overall, the Fed's 12 regional banks characterized the economic expansion as "modest or moderate." But it noted that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported activity had begun to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged.
The report said that most districts found that local businesses' optimism has "waned," with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions. The report also said there was concern about the looming expiration dates for government support programs, including extended unemployment benefits and the moratoriums that have been in place on evictions and foreclosures.
The report, known as the "Beige Book," will be used by Fed officials when they hold their last meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16 to discuss possible changes to interest-rate policies.
Walmart axes minimum for online orders
NEW YORK — Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a $98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday.
The retailer announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at least $35 to qualify for free shipping.
The perk comes two months after Walmart launched its membership service called Walmart+, which it hopes will compete with Amazon's Prime membership program.
Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on non-perishable items shipped by Walmart, no matter the purchase amount. The move builds on the retailer's pledge to continue adding benefits to its membership program, which also includes unlimited free grocery deliveries and fuel discounts.
However, delivery directly from Walmart's brick-and-mortar stores on basic items like fresh groceries will still carry a $35 minimum and can come as soon as the same day.
DOT reining in pets on planes
DALLAS — The days of pets flying with their owners in airplane cabins are coming to an end.
The Department of Transportation issued a final rule Wednesday covering animals on airlines that takes effect in 30 days. It decided that only dogs can fly as service animals, and companions that passengers use for emotional support don't count.
The rule aims to settle years of tension between airlines and passengers who bring their pets on board for free by saying they need them for emotional help. Under a longstanding department policy, all the passengers needed was a note from a health professional.
Airlines argued that passengers abused the situation. DOT said Wednesday that it was rewriting the rules partly because passengers carrying unusual animals on board "eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals." It also cited the increasing frequency of people "fraudulently representing their pets as service animals," and a rise in misbehavior by emotional-support animals.
The new rule will force passengers with emotional-support animals to check them into the cargo hold for a fee — or leave them at home.
Under the final rule, a service animal is defined as a dog trained to help a person with a physical or psychiatric disability.
Australia bounces out of rare recession
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia's economy grew by 3.3 percent in the third quarter, rebounding from its first recession in nearly three decades as it recovered from pandemic-related shocks, according to figures released Wednesday.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the nation still has a lot of ground to make up from the coronavirus downturn.
"Australia's recession may be over, but Australia's economic recovery is not," he said.
Despite the latest quarterly rise, the economy contracted at a 3.8 percent annual pace. That's after the gross domestic product figure fell by 0.3 percent in the first quarter and then by a record 7 percent in the second quarter.
Before this year, Australia had managed to avoid a recession for 28 years. The economy grew even during the global financial crisis thanks to strong demand for the country's mineral exports and a robust domestic sector.