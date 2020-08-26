S&P 500 hits a new record on tech stock gains; McDonald's expands probe beyond ex-CEO

Tech stocks push S&P 500 higher
NEW YORK — More blowout profit reports from big tech companies pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high Wednesday.
The benchmark index rose 1 percent, even though most of the stocks within it closed lower. Technology stocks accounted for the lion's share of the gains, outweighing losses in health care, utilities, energy and other sectors.
The S&P 500 has been notching record highs this month, adding to its remarkable turnaround this year from a nearly 34 percent skid this spring as the pandemic ravaged the economy.
The latest economic data provided more reason for investor optimism. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for transportation equipment, computers and other long-lasting goods jumped more in July from June than economists expected. One closely watched number in the report, which gives an indication of business investment plans, rose 1.9 percent in July.
"The economy continues to show signs of recovery," said Patrick Schaffer, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "Virus containment strategies seem more targeted and less blunt than they were in the initial phases." of the pandemic.
McD's probe goes beyond ex-CEO
NEW YORK — An internal investigation by McDonald's of potential misconduct has extended beyond its former CEO who was ousted in November.
McDonald's board has hired an law firm as part of a probe to determine if Steve Easterbrook covered up misconduct for others in into its human resources department.
The company didn't share details. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that McDonald's conducted a probe in 2018 after employees complained about inappropriate physical contact between top HR executive David Fairhurst and a subordinate. After Easterbrook was became McDonald's CEO in 2015 he named Fairhurst, a friend, to lead the department.
Fairhurst left around the same time as Easterbrook. The company had said his departure was unrelated but now says he was fired.
McDonald's fired Easterbrook last year after he admitted to sending explicit text messages to an employee. He left with a huge severance package because the interactions with the employee were consensual. In July, McDonald's received information suggesting Easterbrook had multiple affairs with subordinates.
The company is suing Easterbrook to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation, saying he would have had to forfeit that money if he had been truthful about his relationships.
WH eyes ways to prevent airline job cuts
WASHINGTON — The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief.
President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Wednesday that "if Congress is not going to work, this president is going to get to work and solve some problems. So hopefully we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed."
This week, American Airlines said that it will furlough 17,500 union employees, including flight attendants and pilots, and lay off 1,500 management and support staff in October. It said it will make the cuts unless Washington provides another $25 billion to help passenger airlines cover payroll costs through next March. Delta said it will furlough 1,941 pilots unless their union agrees to cost-cutting measures.
The airlines and their unions are putting pressure on Congress and the White House to approve more taxpayer help for their industry.
Earlier this year, Congress and Trump agreed on a $2.2 trillion package of pandemic relief that contained $50 billion in grants and loans for passenger airlines, including the payroll money. The airlines were prohibited from terminating employees while taking the grants, but the cash and the ban on furloughs end Sept. 30.
Big-ticket goods orders jump 11.2%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2 percent in July, the third consecutive monthly gain.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the July advance followed a 7.7 percent increase in June.
The July increase was led by a strong advance in the volatile transportation sector, which was up 35.6 percent. Excluding transportation sector, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4 percent.
The big jump in transportation was led by a 21.9 percent surge in orders for motor vehicles and parts which offset another big decline in demand for commercial aircraft.
A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans rose 1.9 percent in July after a much bigger 4.3 percent rebound in June.
While the gains in orders for durable goods is welcome, economists caution that the rebound after steep declines could falter if the coronavirus pandemic resurges in the fall and forces more factory shutdowns.
Facebook says Apple changes will muck up ads
OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook is pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices — and putting app developers in the middle.
Apple will soon require apps to ask users for permission to collect data on what devices they are using and to let ads follow them on the internet. The social network said Wednesday that those rules could reduce what apps can earn by advertising through Facebook's audience network.
Facebook said it expects "less impact" on its own advertising revenue than on the ad-supported businesses that rely on its audience network to promote their apps. The audience network allows Facebook and Instagram advertisers to place their ads elsewhere on the internet.
Apple says the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14, is designed to protect people's privacy. It will require apps to ask users for permission to collect and share data using a unique code that identifies their iPhones and iPads. The update is due later this fall.
Facebook said that because of this change, it will no longer collect the identifier for advertisers on its own apps for iOS 14 devices. It is also asking businesses to create a new ad account that is dedicated solely to running ads for apps for iOS 14 users in order to comply with Apple's new rules.
Dick's crushes as shoppers turn to fitness
At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick's Sporting Goods. The retailer's second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street's expectations as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the quarter, Dick's earned $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Stripping out one-time costs, the company earned $3.21 per share. That handily topped the $1.24 per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
Revenue totaled $2.71 billion, which surpassed Wall Street's estimate of $2.51 billion.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, increased 20.7 percent. And online sales skyrocketed, nearly tripling in the quarter.
Auto supply factory coming to Ala.
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A $59 million manufacturing factory is coming to Alabama and will produce battery trays for electric vehicles.
The DURA Automotive Systems project, announced Tuesday, will help the state's automotive sector keep pace with the industry, officials said.
The Muscle Shoals project will create 279 jobs, Al.com reported. DURA is based in Auburn Hills, Mich.