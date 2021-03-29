S&P 500 held back by worries about big bank losses; Stake are high in Alabama union push at Amazon

S&P slips while Dow hits a new high
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower on March 29, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the all-time high it set last week, while nudging the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another record high after gaining 0.3 percent.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, recovering most of a 0.8 percent slide earlier in the day. Banks had some of the sharpest losses amid worries about how much pain they'll incur following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Gains for Facebook and other market heavyweights helped to limit the S&P 500's losses.
A widely followed measure of nervousness in the stock market climbed 10.4 percent. The VIX index, which shows how much volatility traders are bracing for from the S&P 500, remains close to its lowest level since the pandemic rocked markets a year ago.
"It's high, which indicates people are nervous, but it's not panicky," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.
On Monday, the spotlight was on financial companies after Japanese bank Nomura Holdings and Swiss bank Credit Suisse said they're facing potentially significant losses because of their dealings with a major client, though the exact magnitude was unclear. News reports identified the client as Archegos Capital Management.
Ala. Amazon workers to cast union votes
NEW YORK — Nearly 6,000 Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala., are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest union push in the online shopping giant’s history.
The stakes are high. The organizing in Bessemer could set off a chain reaction across Amazon’s operations nationwide, with more workers rising up and demanding better working conditions.
Meanwhile, labor advocates hope what’s happening in Bessemer could inspire workers beyond Amazon to join a union.
But organizers face an uphill battle. Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the country, has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.
Publisher to shed some of its titles
NEW YORK — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is selling HMH Books & Media, which includes titles by J.R.R. Tolkien and the Curious George children's series, to News Corp.'s HarperCollins division for $349 million.
The deal comes as the publishing industry reshapes itself through consolidation and follows German media giant Bertelsmann's purchase of rival Simon & Schuster in November.
Houghton Mifflin said the sale will allow it to focus on its K-12 education business, with schools reopening as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be winding down. Houghton Mifflin, which says it serves 90 percent of U.S. schools and calls itself the largest K-12 education technology company in the U.S., will also put more emphasis on digital sales.
Houghton Mifflin, which has struggled financially for years, says it will use some of the sale's proceeds to pay down debt. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
China cuts taxes to spur chip development
BEIJING — China announced tax breaks Monday to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions that alarmed the ruling Communist Party by cutting off access to American processor chips for tech giant Huawei and some other companies.
Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant "technology power" to be this year's top economic priority after the tariff war with Washington highlighted its reliance on U.S. components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop.
Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Finance Ministry and other agencies announced. They did not say how large a subsidy to manufacturers that might represent.
Beijing has spent heavily over the past two decades to build up a Chinese chip industry, but its makers of smartphones and other technology still rely on the United States, Europe and Taiwan for their most advanced components.
Then-President Donald Trump cut off Huawei Technologies Ltd.'s access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in 2019 in a fight over Beijing's industrial ambitions.
Last year, Trump tightened curbs by prohibiting global suppliers from using U.S. technology to make chips for Huawei. That threatens to cripple its smartphone business, which was the No. 1 global seller in early 2020 but has dropped out of the top five brands.
Political analysts expect little change in the U.S. position under President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January. The Huawei founder, Ren Zhengfei, said in February it is "very unlikely" sanctions will be lifted.
Processor chips and other semiconductors are China's biggest single import, totaling more than $300 billion a year.
New bidders emerge for newspaper chain
NEW YORK — A group of alternative bidders is emerging for newspaper chain Tribune Publishing, which had agreed to a $630 million acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that a billionaire who lives in Wyoming, Hansjörg Wyss, was joining a bid for Tribune with Maryland hotel mogul Stewart Bainum. The Times reported that both would commit up to $100 million to the $650 million bid. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Mason Slaine, a Tribune investor who has previously said he wanted to buy the Tribune's Florida papers, is also willing to commit $100 million in financing. In an email, Slaine confirmed his interest in joining the bid and owning the papers but said it depended on "diligence and terms."
The Tribune board has endorsed Alden's offer, but allowed Bainum to pursue financing for his bid.
Alden, which owns one of the country's largest newspaper chains including the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News, became Tribune Publishing's largest shareholder in 2019 and now holds a 32 percent stake.
Tribune journalists have decried the Alden deal. The hedge fund is known for slashing costs and shrinking newsrooms at the newspapers it acquires in order to squeeze out profits, notable moves even in an industry characterized by cost cuts and layoffs. The unions at Tribune papers have pushed for alternative buyers for the company's papers.
Average gas price in US jumps a nickel
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.
The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.
The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.