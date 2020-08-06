S&P 500 edges closer to its all-time high; Uber driven to a big loss by its ride-hailing business

Wall St. perks up; S&P within 1.1% of record
NEW YORK — Stocks perked higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent as investors also waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. It was the fifth straight gain for the index, which now hangs just 1.1 percent below its record set in February. Early in the spring, when panic about the pandemic was at its height, the S&P 500 had been down nearly 34 percent.
The day's headline economic report showed that nearly 1.2 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. It would have been an astounding number before the coronavirus pandemic leveled the economy. But it's a slight slowdown from the prior week's tally, and it was also not as bad as economists were expecting.
"The market is searching for footholds of good news," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "The fact that nearly 1.2 million jobless claims in a single week is considered good news shows you how far we've deteriorated in the labor market."
It was also the first drop in jobless claims following two weeks of increases, and economists called it an encouraging step. But the threat of more business closures due to the continuing pandemic means the path remains treacherous.
Uber lost $1.8B as riders stay in
NEW YORK — Uber lost $1.78 billion in the second quarter as the pandemic carved a gaping hole in its ride-hailing business, with millions of people staying home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Its food delivery business grew as more people ordered in, but that growing part of its business didn't turn a profit.
The ride-hailing giant brought in $2.24 billion in revenue during the second quarter, down 27 percent from the same time last year, the company said Thursday.
Uber's mobility business, which includes ride-hailing and micro-mobility options such as scooters and bikes, saw its revenue shrink to $790 million, down 67 percent from a year ago. The Eats delivery business brought in $1.21 billion in revenue during the quarter, up 103 percent.
Hilton's 2Q sales plunge with travel frozen
NEW YORK — Hilton lost $432 million in the second quarter, but occupancy rates began to improve as hotels reopen and coronavirus restrictions were lifted around the world.
Occupancy levels rose 20 percentage points in the U.S. and 15 percentage points in Asia between April and June. Tourism in beach towns have recovered more quickly in the U.S. than cities like New York and Seattle, according to STR, a hospitality data firm.
Occupancy averaged 22 percent at Hilton hotels for the April-June period, down 56 percent from the same period a year ago. Occupancy levels were highest in Asia, at 29 percent, and lowest in Europe, at 7 percent. U.S. occupancy levels averaged 24 percent.
The McLean, Virginia, company announced layoffs of about 2,100 workers, or 22 percent of its payroll, in June, and it extended previously announced furloughs and corporate pay cuts for 90 days.
Homebodies drive profits at Nintendo
TOKYO— Nintendo Co.'s profit multiplied more than sixfold in April-June as people stuck at home during the pandemic turned to playing video games.
The manufacturer of Pokemon and Super Mario games, as well as the Switch console, reported Thursday a profit of $1 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Quarterly sales doubled to $3.4 billion.
Especially popular was "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," of which 10 million were sold during the three months, reaching cumulative sales of 20 million. Also popular was "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."
Toyota profit skids as virus dents car sales
TOKYO — Toyota’s profit plunged 74 percent in the April-June quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sank vehicle sales to about half of what the top Japanese automaker sold a year earlier.
Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday a fiscal first quarter profit $1.5 billion. It said it sold nearly 1.2 million vehicles globally during the quarter, down from 2.3 million last year. The decline was almost entirely because of damage from the pandemic that resulted in lockdowns, production halts and sales disruptions. Sales suffered in nearly all global markets, but are starting to recover in China.
German factory orders bolster hope
BERLIN — German factory orders surged in June, according to figures released Thursday, giving hope that Europe's largest economy is on track for a recovery from declines suffered from the coronavirus pandemic lockdown earlier in the year.
Industrial orders rose by 27.9 percent in June over the previous month, according to figures from the Economy Ministry adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors.
That was more than double the increase economists had expected, and followed an already strong 10.4 percent increase in May.
ING bank chief economist Carsten Brzeski noted that after the lifting of lockdown measures in April, it was mainly private consumption in Germany that rose strongly, while industrial activity had been lagging behind.
"Today's numbers suggest that the industry could catch up with the momentum in the rest of the economy," he said in a research note.
Germany's economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns, shrinking by 10.1% during the April-June period from the previous quarter as exports and business investment collapsed.
Even with the surge in June, industrial orders are still down by more than 11% on the year.