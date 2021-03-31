S&P 500 climbs, closing out its 4th straight quarterly gain

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.