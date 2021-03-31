S&P 500 climbs, closing out its 4th straight quarterly gain

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out the month with a mostly higher finish for U.S. stock indexes and the market's fourth straight quarterly gain.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent March 31, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to nearly 6 percent, despite a loss for January. The gain for the benchmark index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4 percent jump in a popular index that tracks small-company stocks.
Technology stocks powered much of S&P 500's latest gains, even though more stocks in the index fell than rose. Solid gains by Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, and companies that rely on consumer spending, outweighed a pullback in financial, energy and materials stocks.
After the stock market closed, President Joe Biden started a speech in which he'll discuss his plan to spend $2 trillion on strengthening the nation's infrastructure, and how to pay for it.
Tech stocks and companies expected to deliver big growth in the future were big winners. Apple climbed 1.9 percent, and Tesla rose 5.1 percent. It's a reprieve for the group, which led the market earlier in the pandemic but has since lost momentum amid a sharp rise in returns on government debt.
The 10-year Treasury yield inched up to 1.74 percent, though it remains close to its highest level since before the pandemic rocked markets a year ago. COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending plans by Washington have raised expectations for supercharged economic growth and a possible rise in inflation, which has pushed yields higher.
In his speech in Pittsburgh, Biden gave details about where he wants to steer federal dollars to rebuild roads, bridges and the electric grid. Such programs could mean gushers of revenue for everything from raw-material producers to electric-vehicle makers.
To help pay for it, though, businesses may be looking at higher corporate tax rates, which would pressure their profits. Some investors also worry that all the spending and borrowing by the U.S. government could eventually lead to even higher interest rates for the economy.
Investors will be closely watching for details on the infrastructure plan to get a better sense of future priorities, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The government jobs report to be released April 2 is also highly anticipated.
"The question for the market is, what's next?" said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "March in particular has been a bit of a pause for the market to recalibrate."
Within the S&P 500, the leaderboard of performance during the first quarter ended up being virtually the mirror image of earlier in the pandemic, with energy producers, financial businesses and industrial companies leading the way.
The index's 11 sectors notched gains in the first quarter, with energy topping the list with a nearly 30 percent gain compared to a 37.3 percent decline 12 months ago.
Technology, which a year ago led the market with a 42.2 percent gain, rose just 1.7 percent in the first three months of this year. Banks closed out the quarter with a 15.4 percent gain. The consumer staples sector lagged the rest of the market with up by 0.5 percent.
Energy producers, banks and industrial companies have shot higher, along with smaller stocks, on expectations that a return to normalcy for the economy and Washington's huge spending will mean big jumps in profit later this year. It's a turnaround from earlier in the pandemic, when they plunged on uncertainty about when airplanes may be full again and burning jet fuel.
Stocks of companies that had been winners in the stay-at-home economy or that had been bid up on expectations for strong growth many years into the future, meanwhile, have lagged. Apple declined 7.9 percent for the first quarter, for example, while American Airlines Group climbed 51.6 percent higher.
Overseas, the app-based meal delivery service Deliveroo slumped 26.3 percent in its U.K. stock market debut. The weak showing came even after the stock was priced at the bottom of its potential range, reflecting investor wariness about whether the company could turn a profit as well as a growing backlash against "gig economy" companies and concerns over how they treat their workers.