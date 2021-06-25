S&P 500 bounces back this week; billionaire's space venture clears passenger hurdle

S&P 500 closes its best week since Feb.
NEW YORK — Stocks ended mostly higher June 25, helping the S&P 500 index close out its best week since February. It's a notable turnaround for the market, which only the previous week had its worst week since February on concerns about inflation.
The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3 percent for the day and 2.7 percent for the week for its best five-day run since Feb. 5 . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.
The Dow's gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which jumped more than 15 percent after reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year.
Investors got another data point on inflation on Friday. The Commerce Department said rising prices tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4 percent in May and is up 3.9 percent over the past 12 months, well above the central bank's 2 percent target.
"Today's inflation data should calm some nerves about runaway inflation. Remember, the PCE is the Fed's favorite measure of inflation, and it very well could be near a peak in inflation," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, wrote investors.
Investors are also embracing a bipartisan deal for infrastructure spending..
Virgin Galactic can take people to space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico.
Billionaire Richard Branson's rocketship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on June 25. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space hops.
The company is working toward three more space test flights this summer and early fall, before opening the rocketship's doors to paying customers. The original plans called for company engineers to launch next to evaluate equipment, followed by a flight with Branson and then a science mission by Italian Air Force officers.
In the meantime, Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos earlier this month announced plans to ride his own rocket into space July 20 from Texas.
Virgin Galactic officials acknowledged the growing chatter over whether Branson will try to beat Bezos into space.
"Clearly, Sir Richard Branson's flight date has been subject to speculation for some time. At this time we do not have any further details on the upcoming flight dates," company spokeswoman Aleanna Crane wrote in an email.
30-year mortgage rate is over 3%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates rose above the 3% mark this week for the first time in 10 weeks, as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession continues while inflation remains elevated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average for the key 30-year home loan rose to 3.02 percent from 2.93 percent last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.13 percent a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, jumped to 2.34 percent from 2.24 percent last week.
Freddie Mac economists expect mortgage rates to gradually rise in the second half of the year.
Southwest plans to raise minimum pay
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees, citing the need to attract and keep workers as the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic.
Southwest said June 25 that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1. The airline said that raises for some of the workers will require negotiations with labor unions.
Southwest's announcement comes as air travel picks up at the beginning of the summer vacation season after the pandemic turned last year's peak season into a disaster. The number of people going through security checkpoints at U.S. airports has topped 2 million seven times in the past two weeks, hitting levels not seen since early March 2020.
However, domestic travel this month is still running 27 percent below June 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.
Dallas-based Southwest, which serves Charleston Internaational, carries more passengers within the United States than any other airline and is less dependent than rivals American, Delta and United on business travel, which is still in a deep slump. Those factors have helped Southwest fare better than other airlines this year — it turned a small profit in the first quarter, thanks to federal pandemic relief, after losing $3 billion in 2020.
Southwest has about 56,000 employees, down from about 61,000 a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.