S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes reach new highs; home construction jumped almost 6% in Dec.

Stocks choppy as 2 indexes hit new highs
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes capped a day of choppy trading with a mixed finish Thursday, though solid gains by technology companies helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite to more record highs.
Traders bid up shares in Big Tech stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Those gains helped outweigh losses in energy stocks, banks and elsewhere. Stocks in smaller companies, which have led the way higher this year, gave up some of their recent gains.
The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1 percent while tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6 percent.
Stocks have been mostly grinding higher this month amid optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will lead to an economic recovery and expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy. More recently, better-than-expected results from companies reporting quarterly results have helped keep U.S. stock indexes hovering near record highs or notching new ones.
"Today is similar to yesterday in the sense that the broad indexes are flat or higher, but it's actually the tech names that have taken leadership again," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.
Home construction jumps 5.8% in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction jumped 5.8 percent in December to 1.67 million units, ending a strong year for home building.
The better-than-expected gain followed an increase of 9.8 percent in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Housing has been one of the star performers even as the overall economy has been wracked by the coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.
For December, construction of single-family homes increased 12 percent.
Mortgage rates in US slip for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77 percent from 2.79 percent. By contrast, the rate was 3.6 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, declined to 2.21 percent from 2.23 percent.
The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies suppressed home loan rates through most of last year.
Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, have climbed recently amid expectations of higher U.S. government spending on pandemic relief and an economic recovery as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Economists forecast modest increases in mortgage rates this year. But they likely will remain relatively low as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero as needed until the economy recovers, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said Thursday.
Friendly's sale finalized after bankruptcy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Friendly's restaurant chain has finalized its sale after filing for bankruptcy in November.
The Wilbraham, Mass.-based chain known for its ice cream sundaes has been sold to Amici Partners Group, based in Connecticut, the Springfield Republican reported Thursday.
The restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and announced the sale of its assets to Amici in November.
George Michel, CEO of Friendly's parent company, said filing for bankruptcy was "expected to preserve the jobs of Friendly's restaurant team members, who are the heart and soul of our enterprise and have been critical to the progress we have made in transforming this iconic brand."
There are 130 Friendly's restaurants still open, the newspaper reported, and employees at corporate-owned locations are expected to be retained.
Friendly's has closed 300 locations over the past decade and was trying to grow its takeout and delivery business before the pandemic hit.
Coastal Ga. city ditches convention plan
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Officials in a coastal Georgia city are abandoning a decades-long plan to build a convention center and hotel, seeking to use money set aside for the project to reduce property taxes.
Brunswick city commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring the proposed Oglethorpe Conference Center "infeasible."
The Brunswick News reported that the Glynn County Commission must now approve a resolution allowing sales tax funds dedicated to the convention center to be repurposed. Voters would then have to approve a resolution to use the money for something else.
The city would get $1.2 million and the county would get $1.3 million to reduce property taxes.
The convention center was proposed as early as 2001. City attorney Brian Corry said the COVID-19 pandemic ended any realistic chance to develop the downtown block as planned.