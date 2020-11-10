S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (9)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Carolina Forest
9. Byrnes
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley
Class AAAA
1. A.C. Flora (5)
2. North Myrtle Beach (4)
3. Greer
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
T6. Catawba Ridge
T6. Myrtle Beach
8. Greenville
9. Greenwood
10. North Augusta
Others receiving votes: Beaufort May River, West Florence
Class AAA
1. Dillon (6)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. Oceanside Collegiate
9. Hanahan
10. Lake City
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester
Class AA
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. North Central
5. Cheraw
6. Chesnee
7. Woodland
T8. Marion
T8. Andrews
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lake View (9)
T2. Blackville-Hilda
T2. Southside Christian
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lamar
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill