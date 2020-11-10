You have permission to edit this article.
S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (9)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Northwestern

7. Sumter

8. Carolina Forest

9. Byrnes

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley

Class AAAA

1. A.C. Flora (5)

2. North Myrtle Beach (4)

3. Greer

4. Westside

5. South Pointe

T6. Catawba Ridge

T6. Myrtle Beach

8. Greenville

9. Greenwood

10. North Augusta

Others receiving votes: Beaufort May River, West Florence

Class AAA

1. Dillon (6)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Aynor

8. Oceanside Collegiate

9. Hanahan

10. Lake City

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester

Class AA

1. Abbeville (9)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Newberry

4. North Central

5. Cheraw

6. Chesnee

7. Woodland

T8. Marion

T8. Andrews

10. Batesburg-Leesville

Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lake View (9)

T2. Blackville-Hilda

T2. Southside Christian

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lamar

6. Whale Branch

7. Johnsonville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Carvers Bay

10. McCormick

Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill

