Accounting
Robert G. Ellison has joined Moore Beauston Woodham LLP as a partner. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 25 years of accounting and business consulting experience and is a certified public accountant. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of Charleston.
Banking
Clay Hughes has joined CresCom Bank as senior vice president and home-builder finance and commercial real estate specialist for the Charleston market. Previously, he was Charleston market president for Aquesta Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Appalachian State University and a master's degree in business administration from East Carolina University.
Consulting
David Dobry has joined the Charleston Area Small Business Development Center as a business consultant, specializing in government contracting. He has more than 23 years of experience working with the federal government as an aerospace and defense engineer, program and project manager and systems architect.
Education
Catherine Hagberg has been named director of the Orton-Gillingham Center of Charleston. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Rhode Island College and master’s degree in literacy from Providence College.
Engineering
Lisa Manning has joined GEL Engineering LLC as a senior engineer with the permitting and compliance group. She has more than 16 years of experience in environmental permitting and regulatory compliance. She has a bachelor's degree in biological engineering from North Carolina State University amd a master's degree in marine science from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Financial advisory
Brett Muniz has been named managing partner of the greater South Carolina general office of New York Life. He is based in the Charleston office.
Health care
Shannon Carr has joined Palmetto Infusion Services LLC as vice president of human resources. She has more than 20 years of experience. Previously, she was vice president of human resources at McLeod Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from the College of Charleston.
Marketing
Estelle Lampella has joined Rawle Murdy as senior social media manager. Previously, she was social media manager with Freefly Systems. She has a bachelor's degree in creative writing from Seattle University.
Mortgage
Kara Johnson has joined United Community Mortgage Services as a mortgage loan originator for the Charleston market. Previously, she was a mortgage loan officer at Fidelity Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
Nonprofit
Jeff Ventola has joined the Lowcountry Food Bank as a regional food center manager. He has a bachelor's degree in operations management from Ramapo College.
Real estate
Annis Alston-Staley has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent. She is based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has previous experience in the restaurant, corporate real estate and consignment sales industries.
Alan Garner has joined Anston Group Real Estate as a commercial real estate adviser. Previously, he was a senior program manager and business developer at CSRA and SRA International. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Charleston Southern University and a master's degree in logistics management from Georgia College.
Ryan Carmody has joined NAI Charleston as an associate. She focuses on the office and medical office markets. Previously, she was an associate with CBRE Inc. in Houston. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston.
Sports
Morgan Powell has been named client services manager for the Charleston RiverDogs. Previously, she was box office manager. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations from Auburn University.
Bill Joy has been named director of sales and marketing of the Mount Pleasant Racquet Club. Previously, he was owner of Songs for Seeds. He has more than 26 years of marketing experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a master's degree in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.