The xxxxxxxx. Not so long ago, the idea of conserving it would have been shrugged off.
Today it's within two miles of the new Volvo industrial complex, two miles of an emerging industrial park outside of Ridgeville, not to mention the longstanding Oakridge Landfill. The Interstate 26 interchange even closer is slated for more industry.
Within 10 years the 380 acres along Timothy Creek will be vital to the Lowcountry natural environs.
Timothy Creek drains to Four Holes Swamp, which feeds one-third of the flow of water in the Edisto River. The Edisto feeds two-thirds of the water into the vast ACE Basin. The basin is a big reason why creatures and natural ambience continue to be abundant in the region.
For wildlife and natural habitat, the swamp creates a natural river land corridor from the river nearly all the way to Lake Moultrie — in other words, nearly all the way around the Charleston metro area — the greenbelt that will make the emerging Charleston metro area an envy of others on the urban East Coast.
The city is the only metropolitan area of its size on the coast that is virtually wrapped in green. Keeping it that way enhances everything from drinking water to the quality of life as well as property values of everyone in the area.
The countryside around Four Holes Swamp is largely farms, and a decade ago heads would shake when the notion of conservation easements was mentioned. Stewardship for the growers went hand in hand with owning property.
So for years, conservation advocates would point to the vast stretches of protected river lands to the south and north, the ACE Basin, the Francis Marion National Forest. Then they'd point in frustration to the huge gaps they couldn't fill between, largely along Four Holes Swamp in Dorchester and Berkeley counties — the corridor where the urban footprint of Charleston was headed.
Now that gap is all but closed. Other areas still are relatively verdant, Beaufort for instance. But the land isn't protected, just undeveloped so far.
In 2017, the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust recently announced the Big Cypress easement signing, protecting 1,232 acres of privately owned bottom land, including 3½ miles of riverfront, along Four Holes Swamp upstream of Interstate 95.
With the easement, that weave of protected watershed now extends along 30 of 34 miles of the heart of the swamp, from Big Cypress to the Edisto River. It won't be heavily built on. The ramifications could be huge as Charleston grows.
Fifteen years ago the greenbelt wasn't much more than a pipe dream. Mention that to Sharon Richardson and she can't help but give a little smile. Richardson, today the sanctuary's director, sat down in 2001 with then-director Norm Brunswig, who laid out an ambitious plan: protect the sanctuary by protecting as much as possible the swamp flowing in and out of it.