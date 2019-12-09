TODAY
DELINQUENT TAX SALE: Charleston County Government holds its annual sale of properties with delinquent tax bills. 9 a.m. North Charleston Coliseum Montague Terrace Room, 5001 Coliseum Drive. If necessary, the sale will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and subsequent days. Go to https://bit.ly/2Qf67lV for details.
TUESDAY
GRANT PROFESSIONALS: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 69 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Angela Henry, grants specialist for Metanoia. Topic: "Exploring Empowering Needs Statements." Free. Call 843-452-4492 or email carolynlackey@comcast.net for details.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
RAPID TRANSIT MEETINGS: The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments holds three public workshops about the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, a 26-mile bus route to connect Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville along the Rivers Avenue corridor. 6-8 p.m. Alston-Bailey Elementary, 820 W. 5th N. St., Summerville (Tuesday); North Charleston Transit Center, 4565 Gaynor Ave. (Wednesday); The Citadel Alumni Center, 69 Hagood Ave., Charleston (Thursday). Go to lowcountryrapidtransit.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY
CHARLESTON PLASTIC BAN: The City of Charleston Sustainability Division holds a free public workshop about the transition to the single-use plastic regulations that take effect Jan. 1. 6-7 p.m., Eastside Community Development Corporation, 60 America St., Charleston. Go to www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic for details.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 13th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Theme, “Accelerate to Dominate: Increasing the Speed of Warfighting Innovation.” Go to www.charlestondca.org/summit for details.
THURSDAY
PERSONAL FINANCE: Origin SC holds a workshop on making ends meet. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go to https://originsc.org/classes/ for details.
DEC. 20
OFFICE 365 WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a brown-bag workshop on Microsoft's Office 365. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Bryan Powers of Trident Technical College. $15 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://www.greatersummerville.org/ for details.
JAN. 10-12
S.C. AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina International Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Drive, Greenville. $5-$7. Go to https://southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 17
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual economic forecast for the new year. 9 a.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Frank Rainwater, executive director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, and Bruce Yandle, dean emeritus of Clemson University's College of Business and Behavioral Science and adjunct professor of economics at George Mason University. $50 for members; $60 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
JAN. 23
STARTING A BUSINESS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, "How to Start a Business." 6-8 p.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are SBDC consultants Tom Lauria and Robert Jones. $10. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
JAN. 24-26
BOAT SHOW: The annual Charleston Boat Show is held. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $5-$20. Go to www.thecharlestonboatshow.com for details
FEB. 1 & 8
QUICKBOOKS PRIMER: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a two-part workshop, “Basic QuickBooks Training.” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Citadel’s Bastin Lab in Bond Hall, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.